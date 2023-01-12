Read full article on original website
Google’s Android clock app now lets you record your own annoying alarm sound
Have you ever wanted to be woken from a dreamy slumber by the sound of your partner screaming at you to get out of bed, or perhaps your parents nagging you to get up for school? Well, Google has just the app update for you. The latest Android Clock app on Pixel devices now lets you record your own alarm and timer sounds. Ideal if you want to be woken slowly to the calming sounds of whales or something a lot more chaotic.
There’s little engaging about Fire Emblem Engage
From the first moment Nintendo surprise-revealed the existence of Fire Emblem Engage, I was hooked. I adored Three Houses and Fates and was expecting this new entry to offer the same kind of — forgive me — engaging storytelling that would get me emotionally attached to the world and its characters. But Fire Emblem Engage did not meet those expectations, giving me instead a hollowed-out world with pretty but flat characters that I somehow still spent over 70 hours in.
Wyze’s two new security cameras can be paired together for live multiview streaming
Smart home company Wyze has released two new budget security cameras that aren’t short of features. The Wyze Cam OG and the Cam OG Telephoto 3x will serve as a new camera line that provides similar features to the Wyze Cam v3 at a more affordable price. The $19.99...
