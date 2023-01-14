Boise, ID (CBS2) — A 25-year-old Arizona man was injured in a silo accident on Friday in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho. Fremont County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 5:37 on Friday, Jan.13 of a man stuck in the auger of the silos in Newdale. When the Deputies arrived the man was laying on the ground next to the silo with his left leg amputated just below the hip a tourniquet was put in place. The man was awake and conscious. Madison county ALS and South Fremont Fire arrived and took over care. The man was transported by Madison ALS to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

FREMONT COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO