Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenRexburg, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
3 things to know this morning – January 16, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Monday.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Idaho Falls issues snow event, parking restrictions in place
Parking restriction are now in place for all roads located within Idaho Falls city limits.
Health West acquiring seven clinics in multiple states
POCATELLO—A community health organization headquartered in the Gate City will soon add several new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from three states to its network following a sizable acquisition. Health West, a local non-profit organization that strives to provide an array of health care services regardless of a person’s ability to pay, announced this week that it is in the process of acquiring seven facilities across northern Utah, Southeast Idaho and Wyoming from Bear Lake Community Health Center. ...
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
hstoday.us
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
Man's leg amputated by auger during farm accident in East Idaho
A 25-year-old man lost his leg Friday in a farming accident in Newdale, a small town about 15 miles northeast of Rexburg. Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 5:37 p.m. about a man who had become stuck in an augur at the silos in Newdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded and located a 25-year-old Arizona man laying on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Teton County Residents Can Be Fined Up To $750 A Day If Their Christmas Lights Are Still Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County residents who still have their outdoor Christmas lights on are in violation of county zoning regulations. Some locals support the rule while others have raised concerns about private property rights, Chris Nuebecker, director of county planning and building services,...
eastidahonews.com
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
On Friday evening dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
‘It’s the way to honor her memory.’ Happy Chinese reopens following family tragedy
IDAHO FALLS — Happy Chinese Restaurant has reopened in downtown Idaho Falls after a family tragedy last year. Jay and Lily Li have owned the award-winning restaurant on Shoup Avenue since 2003. Jay has always cooked the food while Lily focused on customer service, accounting and other business needs.
Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot
Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
UPS driver from Pocatello dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—A UPS driver is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday morning, Idaho State Police said. The UPS truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot. State police said the deceased UPS driver was a 46-year-old man from Pocatello but they have not yet released his name. ...
KIVI-TV
Prosecutors: Lori Daybell intended for her children to die and participated in their killings
This article was shared from East Idaho News, written by Nate Eaton. Prosecutors plan to present “sufficient evidence” that shows Lori Vallow Daybell intended for her two children and Tammy Daybell to die and that she participated in the killings of her kids. That’s according to court documents...
Man dies after sliding off US Highway 26
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A 60-year-old man from Thayne, Wyoming died after he slid off US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County on Wednesday. The man was headed eastbound, driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi. According to Idaho State Police, the man suffered a medical issue and went off the road into a snowbank. The police have notified his next of kin.
Half-price dog, puppy, cat and kitten adoptions at Pocatello Animal Shelter
Start the new year off by adding a furry friend to your family and giving him or her a fur-ever home thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (Friends).
eastidahonews.com
Charlie is a big cuddly dog who needs a new home
Charlie is a five-year-old Great Dane and he’s a big boy!. He was raised by an older lady who used him as an emotional support animal because he loves to cuddle. Earlier this year another family adopted him but due to medical issues, they could no longer take care of Charlie.
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
Comments / 0