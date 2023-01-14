ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Health West acquiring seven clinics in multiple states

POCATELLO—A community health organization headquartered in the Gate City will soon add several new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from three states to its network following a sizable acquisition. Health West, a local non-profit organization that strives to provide an array of health care services regardless of a person’s ability to pay, announced this week that it is in the process of acquiring seven facilities across northern Utah, Southeast Idaho and Wyoming from Bear Lake Community Health Center. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho

The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
POCATELLO, ID
hstoday.us

TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man's leg amputated by auger during farm accident in East Idaho

A 25-year-old man lost his leg Friday in a farming accident in Newdale, a small town about 15 miles northeast of Rexburg. Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 5:37 p.m. about a man who had become stuck in an augur at the silos in Newdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded and located a 25-year-old Arizona man laying on...
NEWDALE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot

Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man dies after sliding off US Highway 26

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A 60-year-old man from Thayne, Wyoming died after he slid off US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County on Wednesday. The man was headed eastbound, driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi. According to Idaho State Police, the man suffered a medical issue and went off the road into a snowbank. The police have notified his next of kin.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Charlie is a big cuddly dog who needs a new home

Charlie is a five-year-old Great Dane and he’s a big boy!. He was raised by an older lady who used him as an emotional support animal because he loves to cuddle. Earlier this year another family adopted him but due to medical issues, they could no longer take care of Charlie.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy