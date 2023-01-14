Memphis Grizzles forward Dillon Brooks will start Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brooks missed the team's previous contest due to ankle soreness. However, after being left off the initial injury report for Monday evening, he is back in the mix. He'll immediately start in his return as well, sending Ziaire Willliams back to a role off the bench.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO