numberfire.com

Ja Morant (hip) questionable for Grizzlies on Monday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Morant's status is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' superstar was listed with left hip soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to see more playing time if Morant is inactive. Morant's Monday projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

VanVleet scores 33 points, Raptors beat Knicks 123-121 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett’s tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (ankle) starting Monday for Memphis; Ziaire Williams back to bench

Memphis Grizzles forward Dillon Brooks will start Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brooks missed the team's previous contest due to ankle soreness. However, after being left off the initial injury report for Monday evening, he is back in the mix. He'll immediately start in his return as well, sending Ziaire Willliams back to a role off the bench.
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119

Percentages: FG .512, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Turner 5-9, Hield 5-10, McConnell 4-4, Duarte 2-3, Brissett 1-1, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-6, Smith 0-1, Mathurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 4, Brissett). Turnovers: 15 (Mathurin 4, Nembhard 4, Hield 2, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith,...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 PURDUE 64, MICHIGAN STATE 63

Percentages: FG .423, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Loyer 2-3, Furst 1-1, Gillis 1-1, Jenkins 0-1, Newman 0-1, Morton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edey 2). Turnovers: 9 (B.Smith 4, Kaufman-Renn 2, Edey, Loyer, Newman). Steals: 6 (B.Smith 2, Furst, Gillis, Loyer, Morton). Technical...
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 127, Washington 118

Percentages: FG .495, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 18-44, .409 (Poole 7-13, Curry 6-15, Lamb 2-2, D.Green 2-3, Wiggins 1-6, Moody 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Poole). Turnovers: 12 (Curry 4, Poole 4, D.Green 2, Looney, Wiggins). Steals: 8 (D.Green 3, Jerome 2, Poole...
WASHINGTON STATE
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Chris Paul (hip) remains out on Monday

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (hip) will not play in Monday's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Paul will miss his fifth straight game with right hip soreness. Expect Duane Washington Jr. to play an increased role at point guard against a Memphis team ranked eighth (45.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Morant's slam in Indy highlights Grizzlies' 9th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA's longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

NORTHEASTERN 59, DELAWARE 58

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Asamoah 4-5, Owens 1-2, Reilly 1-2, Novakovich 1-3, Ray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arletti 3). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 4, Owens 3, Arletti, Asamoah, Ray). Steals: 12 (Asamoah 3, Davis 3, Ray 3, Arletti, Novakovich, Owens).
DELAWARE STATE
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA STATE 69, ALABAMA A&M 61

Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Range 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Madlock). Turnovers: 15 (Range 4, Coleman 3, Anderson 2, O'Neal 2, Posey 2, Madlock, McCoy). Steals:...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62

Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Porterville Recorder

Lightning beat Kraken 4-1, end Seattle's 8-game win streak

SEATTLE (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak. Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman added an empty-net goals as Tampa Bay extended its...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Curry, Poole lead Warriors to 127-118 win against Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game. Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 136, Phoenix 106

Percentages: FG .438, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Okogie 3-5, D.Lee 2-4, Saric 2-5, S.Lee 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Shamet 1-6, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-3, Craig 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Biyombo 2, Bridges, Wainright). Turnovers: 15 (Bridges 3, Saric 3, Ayton 2, D.Lee 2,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

ILLINOIS 78, MINNESOTA 60

Percentages: FG .500, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Mayer 3-6, Harris 1-2, Hawkins 1-2, Melendez 0-3, Shannon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Epps 2, Mayer 2, Dainja, Lieb, Rodgers). Turnovers: 10 (Shannon 3, Mayer 2, Epps, Hawkins, Lieb, Melendez, Rodgers). Steals: 2 (Mayer, Shannon).
ILLINOIS STATE

