NBA Odds: Suns vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/16/2023
The Phoenix Suns (21-23) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (29-13) on Monday. Action tips off at 6:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch. Phoenix has lost 11 of their last 13 games and dropped to 10th place in the...
Ja Morant (hip) questionable for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Morant's status is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' superstar was listed with left hip soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to see more playing time if Morant is inactive. Morant's Monday projection...
VanVleet scores 33 points, Raptors beat Knicks 123-121 in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 points and the Toronto Raptors recovered in overtime after RJ Barrett’s tying slam with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to beat the New York Knicks 123-121 on Monday. Pascal Siakam had 20 points, nine assists...
Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 40-point performance
Portland Trail Blazers (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (30-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 140-123 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Nuggets are 7-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Denver...
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Look: Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Controversy
Legendary basketball star turned ESPN announcer Bill Walton is trending for his op-ed on Sunday afternoon. Walton, a California native, is fed up with the state's homelessness problem. “Most of us can no longer walk or bicycle our downtown city streets, sidewalks, and parks without facing an ...
Dillon Brooks (ankle) starting Monday for Memphis; Ziaire Williams back to bench
Memphis Grizzles forward Dillon Brooks will start Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brooks missed the team's previous contest due to ankle soreness. However, after being left off the initial injury report for Monday evening, he is back in the mix. He'll immediately start in his return as well, sending Ziaire Willliams back to a role off the bench.
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119
Percentages: FG .512, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Turner 5-9, Hield 5-10, McConnell 4-4, Duarte 2-3, Brissett 1-1, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-6, Smith 0-1, Mathurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 4, Brissett). Turnovers: 15 (Mathurin 4, Nembhard 4, Hield 2, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith,...
NO. 3 PURDUE 64, MICHIGAN STATE 63
Percentages: FG .423, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Loyer 2-3, Furst 1-1, Gillis 1-1, Jenkins 0-1, Newman 0-1, Morton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edey 2). Turnovers: 9 (B.Smith 4, Kaufman-Renn 2, Edey, Loyer, Newman). Steals: 6 (B.Smith 2, Furst, Gillis, Loyer, Morton). Technical...
Golden State 127, Washington 118
Percentages: FG .495, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 18-44, .409 (Poole 7-13, Curry 6-15, Lamb 2-2, D.Green 2-3, Wiggins 1-6, Moody 0-1, DiVincenzo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Poole). Turnovers: 12 (Curry 4, Poole 4, D.Green 2, Looney, Wiggins). Steals: 8 (D.Green 3, Jerome 2, Poole...
Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
Phoenix's Chris Paul (hip) remains out on Monday
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (hip) will not play in Monday's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Paul will miss his fifth straight game with right hip soreness. Expect Duane Washington Jr. to play an increased role at point guard against a Memphis team ranked eighth (45.5) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards this season.
Morant's slam in Indy highlights Grizzlies' 9th straight win
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA's longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver...
NORTHEASTERN 59, DELAWARE 58
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Asamoah 4-5, Owens 1-2, Reilly 1-2, Novakovich 1-3, Ray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arletti 3). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 4, Owens 3, Arletti, Asamoah, Ray). Steals: 12 (Asamoah 3, Davis 3, Ray 3, Arletti, Novakovich, Owens).
ALABAMA STATE 69, ALABAMA A&M 61
Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Range 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Madlock). Turnovers: 15 (Range 4, Coleman 3, Anderson 2, O'Neal 2, Posey 2, Madlock, McCoy). Steals:...
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
Lightning beat Kraken 4-1, end Seattle's 8-game win streak
SEATTLE (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak. Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman added an empty-net goals as Tampa Bay extended its...
Curry, Poole lead Warriors to 127-118 win against Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game. Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists...
Memphis 136, Phoenix 106
Percentages: FG .438, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Okogie 3-5, D.Lee 2-4, Saric 2-5, S.Lee 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Shamet 1-6, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-3, Craig 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Biyombo 2, Bridges, Wainright). Turnovers: 15 (Bridges 3, Saric 3, Ayton 2, D.Lee 2,...
ILLINOIS 78, MINNESOTA 60
Percentages: FG .500, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Mayer 3-6, Harris 1-2, Hawkins 1-2, Melendez 0-3, Shannon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Epps 2, Mayer 2, Dainja, Lieb, Rodgers). Turnovers: 10 (Shannon 3, Mayer 2, Epps, Hawkins, Lieb, Melendez, Rodgers). Steals: 2 (Mayer, Shannon).
