Trio leads Northeastern to 59-58 victory over Delaware

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Doherty and Joe Pridgen posted double-doubles and Jahmyl Telfort hit a game-winning jumper with five seconds remaining to rally Northeastern to a 59-58 victory over Delaware on Monday night. Doherty finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (7-10, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association)....
Lehigh 74, Loyola (Md.) 70

LEHIGH (10-8) Adiassa 0-0 0-0 0, Higgins 7-10 10-10 27, Knostman 0-2 1-2 1, Taylor 7-15 4-4 20, Whitney-Sidney 7-11 3-4 18, Parolin 1-5 0-0 2, Sinclair 0-2 0-0 0, Fenton 1-2 4-4 6, Tan 0-1 0-0 0, Betlow 0-1 0-0 0, Alamudun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 22-24 74.
Northeastern 59, Delaware 58

DELAWARE (10-9) Davis 7-14 3-4 17, Arletti 4-6 1-2 9, Asamoah 4-6 2-2 14, Owens 3-10 3-3 10, Ray 1-6 0-1 2, Reilly 1-3 0-0 3, Novakovich 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 21-49 9-12 58. Doherty 6-11 3-3 15, Stucke 4-11 0-0 11, McClintock 1-3 0-0 2, Pridgen 5-12 2-2 14, Telfort 5-12 2-3 14, Cormier 0-4 1-2 1, King 0-0 0-0 0, Troutman 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 1-1 0-0 2, Nwagha 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 8-10 59.
