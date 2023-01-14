Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho
Maria Juarez knew her son would eventually need help from caregivers other than herself. She knew she would have to expose him to adults outside of her family. Brandon Juarez has Down Syndrome and is unable to speak. When a day came that Maria learned of his abuse, the Nampa mother remembers asking her son […] The post Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho faith healing exemption still unchanged. Canyon County counts 8 more deaths
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Linda Martin grew up with death. As a child, she would see friends at church one week and then never again, she said. When the community’s elders gathered at someone’s home, she assumed the worst: another loss. Martin, who now lives in Oregon,...
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
orangeandbluepress.com
Gov. Little’s Puts “Idaho First” During State Speech, Propose $120 Million in Property Tax Relief
Monday, Governor Brad Little delivered his annual State during the State address to a joint session of the Idaho Legislature. Governor Brad Little prioritizes “Idaho First” in his State of the State address. The Governor unveiled his priorities that a significant part of his budget plan for the year would be putting $120 million toward property tax relief. Moreover, it also includes historic investments in education and public safety.
Gov. Little discusses 2023 priorities in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — High school seniors who graduate in 2024 and plan to invest in higher education in Idaho will feel that investment come right back to them, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Through Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Launch scholarships, those...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle supports change to how budget committee votes
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — New Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives Mike Moyle said he supports changing the way the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee votes on budgets at the committee level. Moyle, R-Star, said the change would split the committee votes in two so the...
KREM
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
How an Obamacare remnant survives and prospers in Montana
As health-insurance cooperatives created by “Obamacare” collapsed like dominoes in the mid-2010s, the Montana co-op faced its own multimillion-dollar chasm, created by an obscure political deal in Washington, D.C. But the Helena-based Mountain Health Co-op scratched out a $15 million loan to stay afloat — and this month...
Idaho stabbing suspect not able to use insanity plea
Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho lawmaker ‘embarrassed,’ sorry for comparing women to dairy cows
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health. Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”. “The way I phrased my statement about...
Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis
Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: The next grid attack is coming. Idaho can help
Imagine if homes across Idaho lost power and heat without warning. That happened recently in North Carolina when criminals attacked a pair of electrical substations, cutting off power to tens of thousands of people for nearly a week. That event rightfully garnered national attention and scrutiny, but what may have escaped notice is that several similar grid attacks recently played out much closer to home.
8th Grade Career Explorations curriculum now teaches Idaho students about apprenticeship
Idaho students will be able to take the updated 8th Grade Career Explorations course containing a brand-new apprenticeship lesson starting this spring.
spokanepublicradio.org
Earliest stone point artifacts found in Idaho
Researchers with Oregon State University in coordination with the Nez Perce tribe have found stone artifacts that date back about 3,000 years earlier than other finds in the Americas. Fourteen projectile points found along Idaho’s Salmon River - some just fragments - are delicately flaked, razor sharp and made of...
Idaho Sled Dog Challenge returns Jan. 21
The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is returning to the West Central Mountains of Idaho this month during the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival.
Study Says Idaho Is The Most Boring State For A Very Lame Reason
Idaho is full of things to do - just ask anyone from Idaho. But, if you ask people from other states you won't get the same answer. In fact - a new study says Idaho is the most boring state. Study Says Idaho Is Boring. If this recent study by...
Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho
Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.
