ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation

The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho

Maria Juarez knew her son would eventually need help from caregivers other than herself. She knew she would have to expose him to adults outside of her family. Brandon Juarez has Down Syndrome and is unable to speak. When a day came that Maria learned of his abuse, the Nampa mother remembers asking her son […] The post Report outlines abuses people with developmental disabilities face in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Gov. Little’s Puts “Idaho First” During State Speech, Propose $120 Million in Property Tax Relief

Monday, Governor Brad Little delivered his annual State during the State address to a joint session of the Idaho Legislature. Governor Brad Little prioritizes “Idaho First” in his State of the State address. The Governor unveiled his priorities that a significant part of his budget plan for the year would be putting $120 million toward property tax relief. Moreover, it also includes historic investments in education and public safety.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Gov. Little discusses 2023 priorities in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho — High school seniors who graduate in 2024 and plan to invest in higher education in Idaho will feel that investment come right back to them, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Through Gov. Brad Little's Idaho Launch scholarships, those...
POST FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho House Speaker Mike Moyle supports change to how budget committee votes

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — New Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives Mike Moyle said he supports changing the way the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee votes on budgets at the committee level. Moyle, R-Star, said the change would split the committee votes in two so the...
IDAHO STATE
Montana Free Press

How an Obamacare remnant survives and prospers in Montana

As health-insurance cooperatives created by “Obamacare” collapsed like dominoes in the mid-2010s, the Montana co-op faced its own multimillion-dollar chasm, created by an obscure political deal in Washington, D.C. But the Helena-based Mountain Health Co-op scratched out a $15 million loan to stay afloat — and this month...
MONTANA STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho lawmaker ‘embarrassed,’ sorry for comparing women to dairy cows

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health. Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”. “The way I phrased my statement about...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis

Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: The next grid attack is coming. Idaho can help

Imagine if homes across Idaho lost power and heat without warning. That happened recently in North Carolina when criminals attacked a pair of electrical substations, cutting off power to tens of thousands of people for nearly a week. That event rightfully garnered national attention and scrutiny, but what may have escaped notice is that several similar grid attacks recently played out much closer to home.
IDAHO STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Earliest stone point artifacts found in Idaho

Researchers with Oregon State University in coordination with the Nez Perce tribe have found stone artifacts that date back about 3,000 years earlier than other finds in the Americas. Fourteen projectile points found along Idaho’s Salmon River - some just fragments - are delicately flaked, razor sharp and made of...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy