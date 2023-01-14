ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier's 90-87 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The Musketeers have gone 9-1 at home. Xavier leads...
CINCINNATI, OH
WNCT

Bacot, North Carolina roll Louisville 80-59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve D’Marco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59 on Saturday. Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC). The Tar […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
sportingalert.com

No. 1 Houston meets Tulane in battle of first, second in AAC

No. 1 Houston welcomed a weekend off in the middle of the season. The short-handed Cougars defeated visiting South Florida 83-77 on Wednesday, their third game in seven days. Then they had five days without a game, but will be back in action on Tuesday night when they meet with Tulane in New Orleans.
HOUSTON, TX
Great Bend Post

Walton scores 19, Wichita State downs Tulsa 73-69

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton's 19 points helped Wichita State defeat Tulsa 73-69 on Saturday night. Walton shot 6 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Shockers (9-8, 2-3 American Athletic Conference). Craig Porter Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. James Rojas recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kenny Pohto had 11 points and seven rebounds.
WICHITA, KS
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 136, Phoenix 106

Percentages: FG .438, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Okogie 3-5, D.Lee 2-4, Saric 2-5, S.Lee 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Shamet 1-6, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-3, Craig 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Biyombo 2, Bridges, Wainright). Turnovers: 15 (Bridges 3, Saric 3, Ayton 2, D.Lee 2,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

UTEP 60, CHARLOTTE 58

Percentages: FG .490, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Hardy 3-5, Dos Anjos 2-3, Sibley 1-2, Givance 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Solomon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sibley, Solomon). Turnovers: 9 (McKinney 3, Hardy 2, Solomon 2, Frazier, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Solomon 4, Dos Anjos 2,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62

Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 PURDUE 64, MICHIGAN STATE 63

Percentages: FG .423, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Loyer 2-3, Furst 1-1, Gillis 1-1, Jenkins 0-1, Newman 0-1, Morton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edey 2). Turnovers: 9 (B.Smith 4, Kaufman-Renn 2, Edey, Loyer, Newman). Steals: 6 (B.Smith 2, Furst, Gillis, Loyer, Morton). Technical...
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA STATE 69, ALABAMA A&M 61

Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Range 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Madlock). Turnovers: 15 (Range 4, Coleman 3, Anderson 2, O'Neal 2, Posey 2, Madlock, McCoy). Steals:...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

NORTHEASTERN 59, DELAWARE 58

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Asamoah 4-5, Owens 1-2, Reilly 1-2, Novakovich 1-3, Ray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arletti 3). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 4, Owens 3, Arletti, Asamoah, Ray). Steals: 12 (Asamoah 3, Davis 3, Ray 3, Arletti, Novakovich, Owens).
DELAWARE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Miami 82, Syracuse 78

SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA A&M 60, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 59

Percentages: FG .370, FT .656. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Waller 2-2, Collins 2-7, Barber 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Minton 2, Collins, Umoh). Turnovers: 16 (Stredic 4, Barber 2, Brown 2, Collins 2, Minton 2, Ivory, Johnson,...
ITTA BENA, MS
Porterville Recorder

Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

YALE 81, BROWN 78

Percentages: FG .492, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Lilly 6-12, Ferrari 2-3, Cooley 1-2, Wojcik 1-4, Cowan 1-5, Friday 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Lilly 5, Wojcik 3, Owusu-Anane 2, Ferrari, Lewis). Steals: 4 (Friday, Lewis, Owusu-Anane, Wojcik). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Jarvis233-102-22-9228. Knowling295-130-02-72210.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NFL playoffs: Cowboys beat Bucs, divisional round awaits

A scintillating wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs ended with a snoozer. The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Cowboys' first road playoff win in 30 years was largely devoid of drama after a weekend full of tight games and incredible comebacks.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103

Percentages: FG .507, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Murphy III 3-6, McCollum 3-9, Alvarado 2-4, Valanciunas 1-1, Graham 1-4, Marshall 0-1, Daniels 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Valanciunas). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 4, Valanciunas 4, Daniels 3, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2, Alvarado, Hayes). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119

Percentages: FG .512, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Turner 5-9, Hield 5-10, McConnell 4-4, Duarte 2-3, Brissett 1-1, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-6, Smith 0-1, Mathurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 4, Brissett). Turnovers: 15 (Mathurin 4, Nembhard 4, Hield 2, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith,...
INDIANA STATE

