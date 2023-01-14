Read full article on original website
Boum and No. 12 Xavier host No. 25 Marquette
Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4, 6-1 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (14-3, 6-0 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Xavier takes on the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles after Souley Boum scored 26 points in Xavier's 90-87 victory over the Creighton Bluejays. The Musketeers have gone 9-1 at home. Xavier leads...
Bacot, North Carolina roll Louisville 80-59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve D’Marco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59 on Saturday. Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC). The Tar […]
No. 1 Houston meets Tulane in battle of first, second in AAC
No. 1 Houston welcomed a weekend off in the middle of the season. The short-handed Cougars defeated visiting South Florida 83-77 on Wednesday, their third game in seven days. Then they had five days without a game, but will be back in action on Tuesday night when they meet with Tulane in New Orleans.
Omier’s double-double leads No. 17 Miami over Syracuse 82-78
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 16 points and 16 rebounds and No. 17 Miami overcame a double-figure deficit to beat Syracuse 82-78. Harlond Beverly also scored 16 points for the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Nijel Pack finished with 15 points and Jordan Miller had 13.
Video: LeBron James And Savannah James Impressed By A Mop Boy's Enthusiastic Performance
While the win served as the cherry on top for the James family, there was one boy who stole the show for a few minutes leaving James and Savannah awestruck.
Walton scores 19, Wichita State downs Tulsa 73-69
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jaykwon Walton's 19 points helped Wichita State defeat Tulsa 73-69 on Saturday night. Walton shot 6 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Shockers (9-8, 2-3 American Athletic Conference). Craig Porter Jr. added 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. James Rojas recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kenny Pohto had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Memphis 136, Phoenix 106
Percentages: FG .438, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Okogie 3-5, D.Lee 2-4, Saric 2-5, S.Lee 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Shamet 1-6, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-3, Craig 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Biyombo 2, Bridges, Wainright). Turnovers: 15 (Bridges 3, Saric 3, Ayton 2, D.Lee 2,...
UTEP 60, CHARLOTTE 58
Percentages: FG .490, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Hardy 3-5, Dos Anjos 2-3, Sibley 1-2, Givance 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Solomon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sibley, Solomon). Turnovers: 9 (McKinney 3, Hardy 2, Solomon 2, Frazier, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Solomon 4, Dos Anjos 2,...
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
NO. 3 PURDUE 64, MICHIGAN STATE 63
Percentages: FG .423, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Loyer 2-3, Furst 1-1, Gillis 1-1, Jenkins 0-1, Newman 0-1, Morton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edey 2). Turnovers: 9 (B.Smith 4, Kaufman-Renn 2, Edey, Loyer, Newman). Steals: 6 (B.Smith 2, Furst, Gillis, Loyer, Morton). Technical...
ALABAMA STATE 69, ALABAMA A&M 61
Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Range 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Madlock). Turnovers: 15 (Range 4, Coleman 3, Anderson 2, O'Neal 2, Posey 2, Madlock, McCoy). Steals:...
Kendric Davis hits buzzer beater to send Tigers past Temple 61-59
Kendric Davis hits buzzer beater to send Tigers past Temple 61-59
NORTHEASTERN 59, DELAWARE 58
Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Asamoah 4-5, Owens 1-2, Reilly 1-2, Novakovich 1-3, Ray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arletti 3). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 4, Owens 3, Arletti, Asamoah, Ray). Steals: 12 (Asamoah 3, Davis 3, Ray 3, Arletti, Novakovich, Owens).
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
FLORIDA A&M 60, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 59
Percentages: FG .370, FT .656. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Waller 2-2, Collins 2-7, Barber 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Minton 2, Collins, Umoh). Turnovers: 16 (Stredic 4, Barber 2, Brown 2, Collins 2, Minton 2, Ivory, Johnson,...
Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
YALE 81, BROWN 78
Percentages: FG .492, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Lilly 6-12, Ferrari 2-3, Cooley 1-2, Wojcik 1-4, Cowan 1-5, Friday 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Lilly 5, Wojcik 3, Owusu-Anane 2, Ferrari, Lewis). Steals: 4 (Friday, Lewis, Owusu-Anane, Wojcik). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Jarvis233-102-22-9228. Knowling295-130-02-72210.
NFL playoffs: Cowboys beat Bucs, divisional round awaits
A scintillating wild-card weekend in the NFL playoffs ended with a snoozer. The Dallas Cowboys cruised to a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Cowboys' first road playoff win in 30 years was largely devoid of drama after a weekend full of tight games and incredible comebacks.
Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103
Percentages: FG .507, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Murphy III 3-6, McCollum 3-9, Alvarado 2-4, Valanciunas 1-1, Graham 1-4, Marshall 0-1, Daniels 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Valanciunas). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 4, Valanciunas 4, Daniels 3, Marshall 2, Murphy III 2, Alvarado, Hayes). Steals:...
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119
Percentages: FG .512, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Turner 5-9, Hield 5-10, McConnell 4-4, Duarte 2-3, Brissett 1-1, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-6, Smith 0-1, Mathurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 4, Brissett). Turnovers: 15 (Mathurin 4, Nembhard 4, Hield 2, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith,...
