Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily
Best Probiotic for Weight Loss, Probiotic Supplements to Lose Weight and Belly Fat
Do probiotic bacteria promote weight loss, and, if so, which probiotics work best to help you lose weight and burn belly fat?. If you are hoping to reduce your BMI, get in shape and stay slim by giving your gut regular top-ups of this type of "good bacteria," this article will help you to decide if doing so will be the best option.
5 Best Weight Loss Supplements to Kickstart Your Health in 2023
If you need a little extra boost to promote weight loss, these supplements may get you over that hurdle — find out more
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
NBC San Diego
A Cardiologist Shares the 4 Worst Foods for High Cholesterol—and What She Eats to Keep Her ‘Heart Healthy'
LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol builds up in the arteries and forms plaque, which blocks blood flow to the brain. HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol picks up the LDL and takes it to the liver to be processed. The optimal levels vary from person to person, so always check with your doctor...
Experts Say You Should Stop Using This Type Of Oil ASAP (It Causes Inflammation And Weight Gain!)
Vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, and canola oil, have long been a staple in many people’s diets. These oils are commonly used for cooking, baking, and as ingredients in processed foods. However, many health experts agree that vegetable oils may contribute to inflammation and weight gain, which means you may want to cut them out of your diet (which should be rich in anti-inflammatory foods) as much as possible in order to keep your body happy and healthy.
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Take a Multivitamin Every Day
Eating a healthy diet is the ultimate path to optimal nutrition. For those who may fall short on critical nutrients, multivitamins and multivitamin-mineral supplements (MVM) provide a means to fill in the gaps. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), one-third of Americans include MVMs in their wellness routine.
Experts Say These Are The Best Superfoods To Snack On For Weight Loss
“Weight loss” and “snacking” are two words that you may not associate together. After all, many of the most popular (and tastiest) snacks out there are notoriously processed, unhealthy, and terrible for slimming down. However, there are actually tons of options that are equally healthy, delicious, and satisfying. When it comes to the best foods for weight loss, many of the healthiest options are known as “superfoods,” which are foods that are packed with nutrients and typically low in calories and fat. And luckily, many superfoods make the perfect snack.
The Worst Soup Ingredients For Inflammation Over 40, According To Dietitians
Soup season is officially in full swing–and when you’re using healthy ingredients, soup can be a fantastic meal that’s as nutritious as it is delicious (check out some of our favorite recipes!). On the other hand, though, adding the wrong ingredients to the mix can be detrimental to your overall health and weight loss goals. Unfortunately, some of your go-to soup add-ins may be causing inflammation.
EatingWell
8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian
Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
9 foods to boost your daily protein intake if you hate protein shakes, dietitian approved
To get enough protein without shakes or powder, a dietitian recommended consuming high-protein foods like chicken, eggs, and beans.
Why You Should Consider Taking B12 Supplements If You Follow A Plant-Based Diet
While there are many health benefits to a plant-based diet, there can be some drawbacks as well. Here's why you should consider supplementing vitamin B12.
EatingWell
How Much Protein You Should Eat to Build Muscle
Along with carbs and fats, protein is one of the three primary macronutrients essential for a healthy diet. Protein makes up approximately 20% of your body and is found in every one of your cells. Therefore, getting enough protein is critical for good health, growth and development, tissue repair, muscle building and immune function throughout life, per a 2019 article in Nutrients. However, despite the importance of protein in your diet (and for muscle growth), not everyone eats enough protein.
CNET
Adding Vitamin E to Your Diet: Benefits and Cautions
Vitamin E is one of many vitamins important to human development and function. It includes eight compounds, but only one of those is used in the human body -- alpha-tocopherol. The benefits and drawbacks of vitamin E have been disputed over many years. So, what are the benefits of vitamin...
WGNtv.com
Best protein shake for weight gain
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Protein shakes designed for weight gain should have different nutritional values than those formulated to help you build lean muscle mass. They should both provide at least 20 grams of protein per serving, but those intended for weight gain should also contain a high number of calories, carbohydrates and even fat.
It’s Not Sugar, Fats, or Oils, But a Broad Group of Foods Causing Obesity
Here’s something I was surprised to learn recently; over the past twenty years, Americans are eating less sugar. Perhaps equally astonishing, in the last ten years calorie consumption has also decreased.
labroots.com
Certain Supplements Improve Cardiovascular Health
New research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has identified supplements that show moderate- to high-quality evidence of reducing cardiovascular disease risk factors. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 884 randomized controlled trials with a total of over 880,000 participants that evaluated the effects of 27...
Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
Eating just one serving of freshwater fish each year could have the same effect as drinking water heavily polluted with “forever chemicals” for an entire month, a new study finds. The equivalent month-long amount of water would be contaminated at levels 2,400 times greaterthan what’s recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) drinking water health…
Doctor and anti-aging expert shares her weight loss secrets
Dr. Emitis Hosoda, 53, from Washington, is an internal medicine specialist who lost 100 pounds.
ktalnews.com
What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
Comments / 0