Across an interdisciplinary approach deploying drawing, writing, performance, collage, and video, Cindy Rehm enacts a feminist mythography of the personal and political. In a sense, no matter the medium, collage is the guiding aesthetic principle of her work, as she mines, internalizes, contextualizes, analyzes, empathizes with, responds to, reenacts, and deconstructs the most persistent historical symbols of female existence. Into this mix of influences and tropes, Rehm folds layers of visceral lived experience, the literary voice, and psychological imagination regarding the body and its desires and discontents. Be it mark-making or repetitive performance gesture, Rehm’s mingling of action and intention evoke ritualistic resonance cross matriarchal eras past, present, and future. Her current exhibition is on view at Tiger Strikes Asteroid in downtown Los Angeles through February 5, and her next Feminist Love Letters session is February 11 — just in time for Valentine’s.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO