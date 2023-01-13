In this RB-themed episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast, join Ryan Wormeli., Big Pod Energy, and Bradley Stalder (@FFStalder) as they discuss their biggest takeaways from the 2022 season, make bold predictions for next season, and reflect on their best and worst calls at the position. Tune in as we break down 2022's busts and standout performers at the running-back position, while giving you the inside scoop on some players you should target this year. What were the biggest lessons from 2022? The Pros will tell you!

1 DAY AGO