Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
My son-in-law began to lose weight – doctors thought it was cancer but the truth was even worse
A HEARTBROKEN dad has told how his son-in-law died suddenly on New Year's Day from an incurable rare disease. Jason Tolson, 30, had been complaining of muscle aches, hair loss and joint pain and was rapidly losing weight. He was taken to hospital six weeks ago after his health deteriorated...
Urgent warning over killer cancer that can mask itself as a sore throat
DURING the winter months, many people come down with symptoms of the common cold. This can often include a sore throat, but experts have warned that it might not always be down to the lurgy. Lifestyle factors account for around 155,000 cases of cancer each year, the World Cancer Research...
A 20-year-old was initially told she was sick from drinking too much alcohol but it was stage four kidney cancer
In 2021, Georgia Ford, a student from the University of Exeter in Exeter, England began to get seriously ill. Her first main symptom was a cough. She went to her general practitioner (GP) who dismissed it as nothing serious. For Georgia, it was a cough that was unlike any other. She claimed that it was a "choking cough" that would take her breath away.
I was given less than 12 months left to live after cancer diagnosis – now I’m cured thanks to astonishing new drug
A MAN told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a trial of a new drug. Delighted Robert Glynn, 51, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the treatment. He was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after...
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
Mother, 36, dies from flu in 'one-in-a-million' case
Price Merepol McMahon (left), 36, of Wellesley, Massachusetts died of the flu. She was healthy and had no underlying conditions that put her at risk. Doctors said it was a one-in-a-million case.
The cancer symptom you can spot when you breathe and the 5 other signs you must know
GETTING diagnosed with cancer is always going to be devastating. But the earlier you catch the disease the better your chances are of beating it. Head and neck cancers are responsible for over 4,000 deaths a year in the UK, figures from Cancer Research UK state. There are over 12,000...
Manicure Gone Wrong Leads to Cancer Diagnosis
Jan. 13, 2023 -- A California woman developed skin cancer after getting a cut during a manicure. Now, she and her doctor are spreading the word about her ordeal as a lesson that speed and persistence in seeking treatment are the keys that make her type of cancer – squamous cell carcinoma – completely curable.
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a "safety signal" in the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is investigating whether the shot creates an increased stroke risk for people 65 and older.
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
Fit and healthy woman, 47, told 'chest pain' is rare, incurable cancer
Slide 1 of 7: An Australian woman has opened up on her battle with one of the rarest cancers in the world after being rushed to hospital with chest pain. Seema Haider, 47, was having a regular Monday afternoon in October and was on her way to her brother's house when she had a crippling bout of chest pain. After multiple trips to hospital, including an emergency surgery for a ruptured spleen, Ms Haider was diagnosed with T cell prolymphocytic leukaemia (T-PLL). The aggressive and incurable form of cancer is so rare she is the only person in Australia suffering from it.
Ten-minute scan enables detection and cure of the most common cause of high blood pressure
Doctors at Queen Mary University of London and Barts Hospital, and Cambridge University Hospital, have led research using a new type of CT scan to light up tiny nodules in a hormone gland and cure high blood pressure by their removal. The nodules are discovered in 1 in 20 people with high blood pressure.
Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections
Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
: ‘No mother ever has to choose between a job and nursing her child’: PUMP Act, supporting new moms’ right to breastfeed at work, edges closer to becoming law
Congress has sent a show of support for millions of new working mothers, passing a key piece of legislation that requires employers to support breastfeeding parents. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed a major piece of legislation called the PUMP Act that requires employers to support breastfeeding women by providing space and time to express milk at work.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
