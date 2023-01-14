ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Anita Durairaj

A 20-year-old was initially told she was sick from drinking too much alcohol but it was stage four kidney cancer

In 2021, Georgia Ford, a student from the University of Exeter in Exeter, England began to get seriously ill. Her first main symptom was a cough. She went to her general practitioner (GP) who dismissed it as nothing serious. For Georgia, it was a cough that was unlike any other. She claimed that it was a "choking cough" that would take her breath away.
Living Smart

Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier

When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
Gillian May

The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver

My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
WebMD

Manicure Gone Wrong Leads to Cancer Diagnosis

Jan. 13, 2023 -- A California woman developed skin cancer after getting a cut during a manicure. Now, she and her doctor are spreading the word about her ordeal as a lesson that speed and persistence in seeking treatment are the keys that make her type of cancer – squamous cell carcinoma – completely curable.
102.5 The Bone

Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history

A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
msn.com

Fit and healthy woman, 47, told 'chest pain' is rare, incurable cancer

Slide 1 of 7: An Australian woman has opened up on her battle with one of the rarest cancers in the world after being rushed to hospital with chest pain. Seema Haider, 47, was having a regular Monday afternoon in October and was on her way to her brother's house when she had a crippling bout of chest pain. After multiple trips to hospital, including an emergency surgery for a ruptured spleen, Ms Haider was diagnosed with T cell prolymphocytic leukaemia (T-PLL). The aggressive and incurable form of cancer is so rare she is the only person in Australia suffering from it.
Amancay Tapia

Researchers Discover That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract can assist in clearing HPV infections

Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) is a sexually transmitted virus which, in high-risk variants, leads to 45,000 cases of cancer each year, including cervical cancer, throat cancer, and others. As the most common sexually transmitted infection (STI) in both men and women, HPV affects more than 79 million adults who are sexually active. What’s worse is that high-risk HPV is invisible to the eye, and women must be screened for it to be diagnosed while currently there is no approved testing for men.
Gillian May

Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
wealthinsidermag.com

: ‘No mother ever has to choose between a job and nursing her child’: PUMP Act, supporting new moms’ right to breastfeed at work, edges closer to becoming law

Congress has sent a show of support for millions of new working mothers, passing a key piece of legislation that requires employers to support breastfeeding parents. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed a major piece of legislation called the PUMP Act that requires employers to support breastfeeding women by providing space and time to express milk at work.
