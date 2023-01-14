DWI Roundup: woman arrested after striking fire hydrant

A woman was arrested on impaired driving and other charges after she struck a fire hydrant southeast of Greenville.

The incident occurred about midnight on Jan. 7 on Robin Road near L.T. Hardee Road, southeast of Greenville, according to court documents. A narrative said that Iesha Richelle Andrews, 35, of 3987 Sterling Pointe Drive, Greenville, ran off of Robin Road where she hit the hydrant.

Troopers with the State Highway Patrol arrived at the scene after being notified by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies found Andrews with her vehicle running.

A report said Andrews did not know where she was and that she had an odor of alcohol on her breath and glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.11. She was charged with impaired driving, as well as reckless driving to endanger.

Further details of the crash, including injury status, were unavailable as the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has withheld information available via collision reports, documents the state’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals asserted are public record in a June decision.

Andrews’ arrest was one of 10 reported in Pitt County from Jan. 6-11. Court documents contain details and allegations in the other arrests:

Jonathan Ray Battle, 34, of 2829 Trinity Club Drive, Kinston, was found by the State Highway Patrol on Jan. 8 after his vehicle struck a light pole on Whichard Road near Rams Horn Road northeast of Greenville. A report said his car drove left of center before he struck the pole and that he had an odor of alcohol on his breath, glassy eyes and was slurring his speech. He was charged with impaired driving as well as reckless driving with wanton disregard. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.Jacqueline Leigh Cherry, 31, of 1007 W. Fourth St., Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police at 10:14 p.m. on Jan. 9 after she drove left of center on West Fifth Street. Cherry also failed to maintain lane control. She refused a blood alcohol test.Destiny Leshay Daniels, 24, of 2285 Sunny Side Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on Jan. 7 for speeding on S.R. 1844 near U.S. 264-Alternate. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and that she was experiencing “mood swings,” “talkative” and “not making sense” to troopers. She refused a blood alcohol test.Juan Bautista Juarez, 52, of 292 Homestead Drive, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on Jan. 7 for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone on N.C. 33 near U.S. 264. A report said he could not maintain lane control and drove his vehicle halfway into a ditch while attempting to stop. Troopers found multiple open beer cans in his vehicle and said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.12. He was further charged with reckless driving to endanger.Jeison Obdulio Juarez-Lopez, 24, of 1845 Wrench Drive, Greenville, was involved in a collision at 2:08 a.m. on Jan. 9 on U.S. 264 near U.S. 13. Details of the wreck were unavailable due to North Carolina DMV practices. A report said several open beer bottles were on the passenger-side floor of his vehicle. It said Juarez-Lopez had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and that he was unsteady on his feet. No mugshot was available.Doran Earl Moore, 49, of 100 Oscar Lane, Washington, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:02 a.m. on Jan. 6 for driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone on 14th Street near Fire Tower Road. A report said he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and admitted he had been drinking. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.Anthony Lytrone Murphy, 27, of 905 Meadow St., Wilson, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on Jan. 11 on N.C. 33 near Ridgewood Drive. A report called him “completely out of control” and said he cursed at officers, refused a blood alcohol test and was “screaming and crying.”Terry Carnell Newton, 39, of 4212 E. Cotton St., Farmville, was stopped by Greenville police at 1:13 a.m. Jan. 11 on Signature Drive near N.C. 43. A report said he had red, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.Lorenzo Tremaine Williams, 26, 456 Pacific Circle, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol about 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 on U.S. 264 near N.C. 43. A report said he had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.09.