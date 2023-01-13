Dan Kuykendall’s family had originally followed a very famous Tennessean to Texas; the Kuykendalls left their West Tennessee home to go to Texas with Sam Houston. Dan Kuykendall had returned to West Tennessee when his employer, Proctor & Gamble, had sent him to Memphis as a regional manager. Kuykendall volunteered to help in Richard Nixon’s 1960 presidential campaign and was the campaign manager for GOP congressional candidate Bob James, which quite nearly brought about the defeat of incumbent Clifford Davis in 1962. In 1964, Dan Kuykendall made the transition to candidate when he challenged Senator Albert Gore. Both of Tennessee’s seats in the United States Senate were up for election that year due to the death of Senator Estes Kefauver in 1963. Howard Baker was the Republican candidate for the two remaining years of Kefauver’s term while Kuykendall sought the seat held by Albert Gore for a six-year term.

