Tennessee’s Modern Republican Party: Dan Kuykendall, Part VI

Dan Kuykendall’s family had originally followed a very famous Tennessean to Texas; the Kuykendalls left their West Tennessee home to go to Texas with Sam Houston. Dan Kuykendall had returned to West Tennessee when his employer, Proctor & Gamble, had sent him to Memphis as a regional manager. Kuykendall volunteered to help in Richard Nixon’s 1960 presidential campaign and was the campaign manager for GOP congressional candidate Bob James, which quite nearly brought about the defeat of incumbent Clifford Davis in 1962. In 1964, Dan Kuykendall made the transition to candidate when he challenged Senator Albert Gore. Both of Tennessee’s seats in the United States Senate were up for election that year due to the death of Senator Estes Kefauver in 1963. Howard Baker was the Republican candidate for the two remaining years of Kefauver’s term while Kuykendall sought the seat held by Albert Gore for a six-year term.
Tennessee General Assembly appoints committee assignments

As we reported last week, the 113th Tennessee General Assembly convened on Tuesday. The first week of the session is the ‘organization session’, meaning that the last week does not count against the 90 legislative days the Constitution allows for each assembly. During the first week, lawmakers are sworn in, speakers are elected, the constitutional officers are elected, and committee assignments are appointed.
RC Fire Chief Larry Farley on Homeland Security Council

(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley to serve the Homeland Security Council as a Representative of Fire Chiefs. Chief Farley stated, “I am very honored and excited for the Governor of our great state, to appoint me to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Not only will I be representing the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, but Rutherford County as well.” Mayor Joe Carr, reflected, “I’m not surprised at the appointment of Chief Farley because I know the talent, expertise, and leadership he possesses. We are fortunate that he calls Rutherford County home.”
No trotline restrictions added by TFWC, ACA plans legislative action

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — As expected, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), took no action to further regulate trotlining in Tennessee, in spite of requests to tighten regulations by the members of the American Canoe Association (ACA). At its...
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
Trooper has a roadside chat with owl

One Tennessee state trooper had to have a chat with an owl who was just hanging out on the road. One Tennessee state trooper had to have a chat with an owl who was just hanging out on the road. The Seven on 1/16. News at 6 on 1/16. News...
Addressing Tennessee's Foster care issues

Republican leadership swung back after democrat lawmakers urged Governor Bill Lee to insert executive action to help DCS. The department is facing serious issues after yet another report found issues with foster care. Addressing Tennessee’s Foster care issues. Republican leadership swung back after democrat lawmakers urged Governor Bill Lee...
Making sense of In-N-Out’s Tennessee play

Editor's note: We're making this post from The Bottom Line free to all readers. Subscribe to RB+ to get more content like this. On the surface, In-N-Out’s surprise announcement that it will open a territory office in Tennessee is simple. It is a beachhead. Once open in 2026, it will support the burger chain’s restaurants in the Eastern half of the U.S., its first east of the Mississippi. Or east of Texas, for that matter.
