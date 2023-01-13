Read full article on original website
knoxfocus.com
Tennessee’s Modern Republican Party: Dan Kuykendall, Part VI
Dan Kuykendall’s family had originally followed a very famous Tennessean to Texas; the Kuykendalls left their West Tennessee home to go to Texas with Sam Houston. Dan Kuykendall had returned to West Tennessee when his employer, Proctor & Gamble, had sent him to Memphis as a regional manager. Kuykendall volunteered to help in Richard Nixon’s 1960 presidential campaign and was the campaign manager for GOP congressional candidate Bob James, which quite nearly brought about the defeat of incumbent Clifford Davis in 1962. In 1964, Dan Kuykendall made the transition to candidate when he challenged Senator Albert Gore. Both of Tennessee’s seats in the United States Senate were up for election that year due to the death of Senator Estes Kefauver in 1963. Howard Baker was the Republican candidate for the two remaining years of Kefauver’s term while Kuykendall sought the seat held by Albert Gore for a six-year term.
mymix1041.com
Tennessee General Assembly appoints committee assignments
As we reported last week, the 113th Tennessee General Assembly convened on Tuesday. The first week of the session is the ‘organization session’, meaning that the last week does not count against the 90 legislative days the Constitution allows for each assembly. During the first week, lawmakers are sworn in, speakers are elected, the constitutional officers are elected, and committee assignments are appointed.
Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — For months, Tennessee's Republican leaders have maintained that the state's abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to in order to save the patient's life, even though the statute doesn't explicitly say so.
Opinion: Tennessee's disenfranchisement of minorities: A systematic effort to deny their right to vote
NASHVILLE, TN. - The right to vote is a fundamental part of our democracy, and it is disheartening to see how it has been withheld from minorities in Tennessee. For years, the state has been making it difficult for minorities to cast their ballots by implementing laws that disproportionately affect them.
wgnsradio.com
RC Fire Chief Larry Farley on Homeland Security Council
(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee appointed Rutherford County Fire-Rescue Chief Larry Farley to serve the Homeland Security Council as a Representative of Fire Chiefs. Chief Farley stated, “I am very honored and excited for the Governor of our great state, to appoint me to the Tennessee Homeland Security Council. Not only will I be representing the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, but Rutherford County as well.” Mayor Joe Carr, reflected, “I’m not surprised at the appointment of Chief Farley because I know the talent, expertise, and leadership he possesses. We are fortunate that he calls Rutherford County home.”
WATE
Downtown stadium, efforts to address homelessness | Tennessee This Week
Downtown stadium, efforts to address homelessness …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6...
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
Christian Group Calls for Medicaid Expansion as Part of "Moral Agenda" for Tennessee
Southern Christian Coalition calls on General Assembly to take action on healthcare in this session. Pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition are calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to expand the state's Medicaid program as part of what the group is calling a "moral agenda" for Tennessee.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights
Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on legislation for transgender therapy, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ rights that are scheduled to be a part of the 113th General Assembly.
WTVC
No trotline restrictions added by TFWC, ACA plans legislative action
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — As expected, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), took no action to further regulate trotlining in Tennessee, in spite of requests to tighten regulations by the members of the American Canoe Association (ACA). At its...
fox17.com
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
WATE
Trooper has a roadside chat with owl
One Tennessee state trooper had to have a chat with an owl who was just hanging out on the road. One Tennessee state trooper had to have a chat with an owl who was just hanging out on the road. The Seven on 1/16. News at 6 on 1/16. News...
chattanoogacw.com
Education leaders in Tennessee concerned for third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- This year’s third grade class across Tennessee braces for change as the retention law is now in effect. This law only allows for third grade students who perform on grade level or higher for the English language arts section of the TCAP get to move on to fourth grade.
Tennessee foster system has the worst instability for the children living in it. Here's how lawmakers are trying to fix this:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new State of the Child report has put a lot of people on edge, and is having lawmakers pushing for change as the most recent legislative session gets underway in Tennessee. The report, released last week, is having people describe the current foster care system...
WATE
Addressing Tennessee's Foster care issues
Republican leadership swung back after democrat lawmakers urged Governor Bill Lee to insert executive action to help DCS. The department is facing serious issues after yet another report found issues with foster care. Addressing Tennessee’s Foster care issues. Republican leadership swung back after democrat lawmakers urged Governor Bill Lee...
These three TN cities are among those with the worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Teachers could get more money for classroom supplies under proposed legislation
Whether it's school supplies or basic necessities like clothing, teachers will often dip into their own wallets to provide for their students.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Making sense of In-N-Out’s Tennessee play
Editor's note: We're making this post from The Bottom Line free to all readers. Subscribe to RB+ to get more content like this. On the surface, In-N-Out’s surprise announcement that it will open a territory office in Tennessee is simple. It is a beachhead. Once open in 2026, it will support the burger chain’s restaurants in the Eastern half of the U.S., its first east of the Mississippi. Or east of Texas, for that matter.
As fentanyl overdoses increase, TN lawmakers and law enforcement look to possible solutions at southern border
The number of overdose deaths in Nashville alone has grown to an average of 14 a week with three-quarters of those deaths tied to fentanyl, according to the Metro Health Department.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
