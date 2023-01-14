Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
Bacot, North Carolina roll Louisville 80-59
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve D’Marco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59 on Saturday. Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC). The Tar […]
Omier’s double-double leads No. 17 Miami over Syracuse 82-78
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 16 points and 16 rebounds and No. 17 Miami overcame a double-figure deficit to beat Syracuse 82-78. Harlond Beverly also scored 16 points for the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Nijel Pack finished with 15 points and Jordan Miller had 13.
UNC vs. Boston College Preview
RSN (Tom Werme, Mike Gminski) “That’s something that we talked about to start the season. We have depth but in order to use it, we need guys to be consistent in terms of their play when their number is called, and it’s not just Jalen (Washington) in the Virginia game or not just D’Marco (Dunn) in the Louisville game. I think Seth (Trimble) coming off the bench in games has been huge for us. Dontrez (Styles) came into the Louisville game and gave us eight great minutes. There’s times where Tyler Nickel has had moments coming off the bench and against Wake Forest, Justin McKoy played 17 minutes and played extremely well for us. So it’s huge to have those type of options and that type of production coming off the bench on a consistent basis.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Monday. The Tar Heels have gotten an average of 22.7 points off the bench across their last three games.
ESPN updates BPI Top 25 rankings after upset-filled Saturday of college basketball
Saturday was full of college basketball action from start to finish, and it definitely didin’t disappoint. After two matchups between AP-ranked teams and eight other ranked teams losing to unranked opponents, ESPN has updated its BPI Top 25 rankings with more big changes. The biggest surprise from Saturday was...
LOOK: Country Music Star Luke Combs Takes Locker Room Photos with Tar Heels Stars Following UNC Win vs. Louisville
Country music superstar Luke Combs was in basketball heaven Saturday. He watched as his favorite team, the North Carolina Tar... The post LOOK: Country Music Star Luke Combs Takes Locker Room Photos with Tar Heels Stars Following UNC Win vs. Louisville appeared first on Outsider.
Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update
This week has Louisville (2-16) hosting Pittsburgh (12-6) on Wednesday. The Cardinals have dropped seven straight contests, including a 80-59 home loss to North Carolina on Saturday. There are 352 Division I programs that classify for the national statistical rankings, with 11 more in the process of transitioning to the...
The Postgame: Heels Get Road Win in Louisville
Coming off of a loss in which North Carolina lost its most consistent option in Armando Bacot, there was plenty of trepidation as the Heels traveled to Louisville. After a sluggish start, UNC used a deep bench of contributors to run away from a lifeless Louisville squad, 80-59. Following the ACC road victory, former letterman Dewey Burke joins Joey Powell in The Postgame podcast to break it all down for the Tar Heel faithful.
Comments / 0