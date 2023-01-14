RSN (Tom Werme, Mike Gminski) “That’s something that we talked about to start the season. We have depth but in order to use it, we need guys to be consistent in terms of their play when their number is called, and it’s not just Jalen (Washington) in the Virginia game or not just D’Marco (Dunn) in the Louisville game. I think Seth (Trimble) coming off the bench in games has been huge for us. Dontrez (Styles) came into the Louisville game and gave us eight great minutes. There’s times where Tyler Nickel has had moments coming off the bench and against Wake Forest, Justin McKoy played 17 minutes and played extremely well for us. So it’s huge to have those type of options and that type of production coming off the bench on a consistent basis.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on Monday. The Tar Heels have gotten an average of 22.7 points off the bench across their last three games.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO