Gov. Murphy signs bipartisan legislation establishing first in the nation K-12 information literacy education

If you repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat a fake story it becomes true and fact. Right democrat voters.
Somebody please stop him from signing useless bills this is ridicthose democrats have lost their mind and the democrats have lost their mind
Governor Murphy signs legal indoctrination of children into law and into the liberal false standard of what is truth. The ONLY REAL TRUTH is GOD'S WORD. They don't even know THE REAL TRUTH. They are going spread their Lies and their FALSE TRUTH. They want to steal the REAL TRUTH from our children.The government liberal leaders , government supported liberal media and liberal educators are the major sponsors and supporters of MISINFORMATION. And now they are going to educate our children how to identify TRUTH from error , lies and MISINFORMATION. WHAT A JOKE!!!!!
Comments / 14