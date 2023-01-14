Read full article on original website
The Beatles Song That Was Originally Written for a Different Artist
Paul McCartney often lent his songwriting talents to other artists, but one of his songs came back to The Beatles after it was never used
DJ Ray Cordeiro Cause of Death: World's Longest-Working DJ Dead at 98
Ray Cordeiro, a renowned DJ and Hong Kong's "uncle," died at the age of 98, his former employer confirmed. Radio Television Hong Kong delivered the news in a statement (per Billboard), saying that he died on Jan. 13. The former employer did not share any details about his cause of death, but according to Variety, the DJ's funeral committee revealed on Saturday that he passed away at the CUHK Medical Center in Hong Kong.
World’s longest working DJ dies aged 98
The world’s longest working DJ, Ray Cordeiro, has died at the age of 98. Cordeiro was confirmed to have passed away in hospital on Friday, January 13. No cause of death has been disclosed. Cordeiro was born in 1924 in Hong Kong and span records for six decades. He...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Paul Simon Said John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were so Competitive They ‘Took the Oxygen out of the Room’
Paul McCartney and John Lennon were constantly in competition with each other. This is what helped them be successful.
Paul McCartney Said John Lennon’s Last-Minute Addition to ‘All My Loving’ Made It Magical
Paul McCartney said John Lennon's last-minute addition to The Beatles' 'All My Loving' made it magical.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
John Lennon’s Mindset Just Before His Death Led Ringo Starr to Give Him the Ultimate Compliment
Ringo Starr visited John Lennon just before his 1980 murder, and the drummer could help but compliment his friend’s mentality.
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Why John Lennon and Paul McCartney Gave a No. 1 Single to Another Singer
John Lennon and Paul McCartney gave a No. 1 single to another singer who was their friend. The singer also worked with Brian Epstein.
Jeff Beck Dead at 78: Iconic Rock Star Dies After ‘Suddenly Contracting Bacterial Meningitis’
An icon gone. Guitarist Jeff Beck died after a short battle with meningitis, his family announced. He was 78 years old. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” the two-time Hall of Fame inductee’s family said in a statement to Us […]
John Lennon Was ‘Agonized’ With Guilt Over ‘Fifth Beatle’ Stuart Sutcliffe’s Death
John Lennon and Stuart Sutcliffe were close friends for years. After Sutcliffe's death, Lennon felt an extreme sense of guilt.
Paul McCartney Once Explained Why It Was Scary for The Beatles to Get High at Abbey Road
Paul McCartney said getting high in an empty room at Abbey Road turned out to be scary for The Beatles.
Director Ron Howard Recalls What Impressed Him the Most About The Beatles While Making Documentary
Director Ron Howard had always been a fan of The Beatles, but he gained an even greater appreciation for the band while making a documentary about them
John Lennon Admitted The Beatles Were ‘Cowards’ for How They Fired Drummer Pete Best
None of The Beatles wanted to fire Pete Best, which John Lennon admitted was cowardly. Still, he thought they did the best thing.
Paul McCartney Said George Harrison and George Martin Brought Something to ‘And I Love Her’ to Make It More Musical
Paul McCartney said George Harrison and The Beatles' producer, George Martin, added something to 'And I Love Her' to make it more musical.
Contrary to Speculation, John Lennon Left the Nanny Decision up to His Wife
John Lennon was a father to Julian Lennon, with Cynthia Lennon raising the couple's son. In her memoir 'John,' the celebrity elaborated on her choice not to have a nanny.
John Lennon Worried 1 Beatles Song From ‘Abbey Road’ Made the Album Too Similar to ‘Sgt. Pepper’
Ringo Starr blew a sound engineer away with his drum solo from one of The Beatles' songs from 'Abbey Road.'
Paul McCartney Said The Beatles’ ‘Penny Lane’ Was Inspired by Waiting for a Bus in the Rain
Paul McCartney revealed how he feels about The Beatles' "Penny Lane" compared to the other songs he's written.
