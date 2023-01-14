Read full article on original website
msueagles.com
Davis, Singleton top MSU at Marshall Classic
MOREHEAD, Ky. – It its first meet in five weeks, the Morehead State women's track and field team placed seventh at Saturday's Marshall Classic at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. For the second straight outing, freshman sprinter Natalia Davis posted the...
msueagles.com
Rifle Comes Up Short in Home Battle with Nebraska
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Despite some solid scores on both guns, Morehead State rifle saw Nebraska escape with a win over the Eagles Saturday in the first match of the spring portion of the schedule. Nebraska outscored MSU 4719-4669. Grace Weber had a highlight day for the Eagles, setting a personal...
