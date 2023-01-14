ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

msueagles.com

Davis, Singleton top MSU at Marshall Classic

MOREHEAD, Ky. – It its first meet in five weeks, the Morehead State women's track and field team placed seventh at Saturday's Marshall Classic at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. For the second straight outing, freshman sprinter Natalia Davis posted the...
Rifle Comes Up Short in Home Battle with Nebraska

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Despite some solid scores on both guns, Morehead State rifle saw Nebraska escape with a win over the Eagles Saturday in the first match of the spring portion of the schedule. Nebraska outscored MSU 4719-4669. Grace Weber had a highlight day for the Eagles, setting a personal...
