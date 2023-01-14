ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Clearing skies, seasonably cold January weekend

By Ben Gelber
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sy9N9_0kEaoTQ000

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

Seasonably cold weather, with a chilly northwest wind, made if feel like January, finally. An area of high pressure will build in, with decreasing clouds and lighter winds for the remainder of the weekend. Skies will become clear tonight, sending temperatures down to near 20 degrees.

A light southerly flow will develop Sunday afternoon, as high pressure shifts east of the Ohio Valley, allowing readings to edge back to the upper 30s. Clouds will increase toward evening.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will turn cloudy, followed by showers later in the afternoon and continue overnight. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s.

The rain will taper off early on Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will be quite mild despite the passage of a cold front, reaching the low 50s. We’ll briefly dry out through the daytime on Wednesday,  before the next storm coming out of the West brings rain late Wednesday night and Thursday.

Brisk and seasonably cold weather will return heading into next weekend.

FORECAST

  • Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 21
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, seasonal. High 38
  • M.L.K. Day: Clouds thicken, showers later. High 43 (29)
  • Tuesday: Early showers, cloudy, mild. High 52 (42)
  • Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 48 (41)
  • Thursday: Rain. High 52 (40)
  • Friday: Cloudy, colder, flurry. High 36 (33)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Very warm air, rain, & storms return for Thursday in Columbus area

Tonight: Sct’d showers early, more rain later, low 40 (and rising) Thursday: Morning rain, then clearing, then chance storms later, high 60. Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, sct’d flurries, high 37. Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 39. Sunday: AM wet snow to rain, high 38. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Wednesday Evening,
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert Day: More showers, few storms on the way this afternoon

Today: AM rain, clearing, then storm chances later, high 59. We start the day off with rain showers working through the region, and gradually tapering off through mid morning. That is wave one of shower activity for us today. Beyond that point, expect clearing skies, a strong breeze, and temperatures soaring up into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon. By this afternoon and into the evening, trailing low pressure will push through the northwest part of the state, which will bring additional showers, and could lead to the development of a few strong to severe thunderstorms, which is why our area is under a marginal to enhanced risk for severe weather.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Rain tonight ahead of Thursday storms

Rain is on the way this evening ahead of thunderstorms tomorrow. This evening, rain will start to build in from the southwest. These showers will become more widespread tonight as a warm front lifts through the area. This front will also kick in a breeze out of the southeast and help temperatures to rise from around 40 at midnight to the mid 40s by daybreak.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Mild temperature trend continues, rain arrives later Wednesday

We start the day off on a dry, but cloudy note, with temperatures running 10-15 degrees cooler than where we topped out at on Tuesday, but still several degrees above average for this time of year. Highs look to reach the middle 40s for us in the city. As we head toward sunset, our next system approaches the Ohio Valley, bringing shower activity first in our southwestern counties, then quickly spreading across the rest of the region.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Morning Forecast: January 17, 2023

New tool to help customers get canceled flight refunds. Travel plans were disrupted for thousands of people across the country over the last few weeks. Amid demands for weight loss, diabetes medication …. A diabetic medication being swept off pharmacies' shelves for its short-term weight loss effects is hard to...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Abandoned Argyle Park market catches fire

Watch in the video player above: Firefighters on the scene at the old Hudson Street Market, which caught fire Thursday morning COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire has been contained at a former business on the east side of Columbus Thursday morning. Firefighters on the scene said that a fire broke out at what was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

10.5-acre adventure park to be built in Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville is developing a 10.5-acre outdoor recreation space with a number of amenities, including an obstacle course, a zip line, and more. City officials are proposing “Edge Adventure Park” to be built on a 10.5-acre wooded ravine between Vesper Way and Cleveland Avenue. Once completed, the park may include nature trails, […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: Crews bring Franklinton’s new Junto hotel to life

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklinton neighborhood is about to get a new hotel with a slew of amenities even for those who don’t need a room. NBC4 toured the Junto as construction crews bustled through its unfinished corridors. Rockbridge, the company behind the hotel, is working to meet a projected opening date in May, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Winter Beerfest returns to Greater Columbus Convention Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An annual event for craft beer enthusiasts with multiple regional and local breweries is back in Columbus this weekend. The Columbus Winter Beerfest is returning to the Greater Columbus Convention Center with one afternoon session and one evening session on Saturday, instead of two nights. The festival has been the “biggest […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Local Cantina opening at Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Local Cantina is tapping a prominent partner for its first Cincinnati location. The Columbus-based restaurant and bar is taking over a 3,500-square-foot space at the Rhinegeist Brewery in the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. “We hadn’t looked at Cincinnati before, but this opportunity fell into our laps,” owner George Tanchevski said. […]
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest migrates to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — North America’s largest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is returning to central Ohio this weekend. Jurassic Quest is welcoming visitors at the Ohio Expo Center this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with live entertainment, inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, interactive science and art activities, a self-led scavenger hunt, and more. From the largest predators […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Columbus Winter Beerfest and Jurassic Quest to the Blue Jackets, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Blue Jackets vs. Ducks: Jan. 19 The Columbus Blue Jackets face the Anaheim Ducks.Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 7 p.m. Dre Peace: A Clever […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sewage pipe malfunction reported at Dublin Scioto High

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) —  A burst sewer pipe at Dublin Scioto High School in the Dublin City School District has students and staff adjusting to some temporary changes as work to fix the problem gets underway. In a notice posted on the district’s website, the issue was discovered Friday when a main sewer line 12 […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Restaurants coming to High Street in University District this spring and summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A slew of new restaurants are coming to the University District this spring and summer. Campus Partners, a nonprofit corporation led by prominent members of Ohio State University and Columbus, continues ushering development into the neighborhoods surrounding Ohio State. In an update to the University Area Commission in December, Campus Partners […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pedestrian hospitalized in Dublin after hit by vehicle

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Avery Road in Dublin is closed after a person was hit by a vehicle in Dublin Thursday morning. According to the Dublin Police Department, a pedestrian was struck on Avery Road at 8:50 a.m. The accident has caused Avery Road to close between Cara Road and Rings Road. The area is […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in east Columbus shooting

One dead in east Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XhrK4w. One dead in east Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XhrK4w. Here are the roadway, transit projects that could …. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission wants the public’s feedback on how it decided to spend $148 million of the Biden administration’s dollars. https://nbc4i.co/3iL5mS4...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus schools still dealing with bus issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week marks the third week for new bus routes for students in and around Columbus City School District. Columbus City Schools interim Superintendent Angela Chapman said at Tuesday’s school board meeting that the district’s transportation center is still receiving about 1,000 calls each day. As for the transportation call center […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy