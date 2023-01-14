Clearing skies, seasonably cold January weekend

Seasonably cold weather, with a chilly northwest wind, made if feel like January, finally. An area of high pressure will build in, with decreasing clouds and lighter winds for the remainder of the weekend. Skies will become clear tonight, sending temperatures down to near 20 degrees.

A light southerly flow will develop Sunday afternoon, as high pressure shifts east of the Ohio Valley, allowing readings to edge back to the upper 30s. Clouds will increase toward evening.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will turn cloudy, followed by showers later in the afternoon and continue overnight. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s.

The rain will taper off early on Tuesday afternoon, and temperatures will be quite mild despite the passage of a cold front, reaching the low 50s. We’ll briefly dry out through the daytime on Wednesday, before the next storm coming out of the West brings rain late Wednesday night and Thursday.

Brisk and seasonably cold weather will return heading into next weekend.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear, cold. Low 21

Sunday: Partly cloudy, seasonal. High 38

M.L.K. Day: Clouds thicken, showers later. High 43 (29)

Tuesday: Early showers, cloudy, mild. High 52 (42)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 48 (41)

Thursday: Rain. High 52 (40)

Friday: Cloudy, colder, flurry. High 36 (33)

