ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

7 best new HBO Max movies that are 89% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

By Kelly Woo
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AD1de_0kEao09Q00

Every month brings new movies to HBO Max . Their film selection is already one of the best you can find among streaming services. With additions arriving every week, it can be daunting to select a title to watch on movie night.

We’re here to help by highlighting the best HBO Max movies with great Rotten Tomatoes scores. The reviews aggregator issues ratings for movies and TV shows based on what critics and audiences have to say. If you are looking for quality movies, you can seek out ones that are certified “fresh,” which means at least 60 percent of reviews are positive.

And we're no strangers to finding the best critically-acclaimed movies on HBO Max. This list is comprised of movies that have been added in the last month or so, as we've compiled selections last August , October and December .

So, welcome back with more true slam dunk options, films recently added to HBO Max rated 89% or higher on RT? Here are some new HBO Max movies to stream right now.

The Menu (2022)

We usually keep this list to movies that are 90% or above on Rotten Tomatoes, but we couldn't resist including this delectable "eat the rich" thriller, which comes just under at 89%. Half thriller, half extremely dark comedy, The Menu skewers a number of topical morsels, including capitalism, fine dining, chef-auteurs, restaurant critics, tech bros, Hollywood and men.

A group of wealthy diners travel to an island that houses an exclusive restaurant run by Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). To their growing dismay, they discover that Slowik has planned a very different kind of culinary experience — a deadly one.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%
Genre: Horror
Stream it on HBO Max

Ghostbusters (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Ctaz_0kEao09Q00

(Image credit: Allstar Picture Library Limited. / Alamy Stock Photo)

While it’s considered a classic, watched by several generations since release, Ghostbusters first became a hit because it was weird . And kind of disgusting (hence, why kids love it so much). Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis’ script is filled with irreverance and oddball humor, which offset the sometimes ludicrous hijinks of the actual “ghostbusting” against supernatural. The blend of comedy, science fiction, fantasy and action is appealing, but it’s really the cast that’s the main draw. Aykroyd, Ramis, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver have the kind of chemistry even the richest corporation could buy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%
Genre: Supernatural action comedy
Stream it on HBO Max

Captain Phillips (2013)

Tom Hanks has cemented himself as one of Hollywood’s most likeable and long-lasting leading men in a variety of genres, from romantic comedies to dramas. But some of his best work has come when he plays a real-life hero in difficult circumstances, like Jim Lovell in Apollo 13 or the titular Captain Phillips in this ripped-from-the-headliness biopic. Based on the 2009 Maersk Alabama hijacking, the Paul Greengrass-directed film puts Hanks at the helm of a cargo ship. When Somali pirates led by Barkhad Abdi take the crew hostage, the captain must do what he can to protect his crew.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
Genre: Biographical thriller
Stream it on HBO Max

Hereditary (2018)

Hereditary is one of the weirdest, most entertaining horror movies of the last decade. Annie Graham (Toni Collette) is a suburban artist whose mother has just died. Their relationship was troubled, so the death comes almost as a relief. Then, strange things start happening to Graham, her teen son and daughter. When another tragedy strikes, Graham seeks solace in the supernatural, but her discovery serves only to unnerve her distraught family even further. As Graham's life continues to unravel, the supernatural influence grows, and becomes even stranger.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%
Genre: Horror
Stream it on HBO Max

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Kathryn Bigelow followed up her Oscar-winning film The Hurt Locker with this gripping, fictionalized account of the decade-long international manhunt for Osama bin Laden, the leader of Al Qaeda and orchestrator of the September 11 attacks. When CIA analyst Maya Harris (Jessica Chastain) discovers intelligence of his whereabouts, a strike force moves in to capture the terrorist.

Zero Dark Thirty generated quite a lot of controversy, facing criticism for historical inaccuracy, stereotypes, partisanship and depiction of torture. Whatever side you fall on, it’s a riveting chronicle of a major moment in American history.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%
Genre: Drama
Stream it on HBO Max

American Hustle (2013)

Some movies are a worthy slog, and some are just sheer fun. American Hustle is the latter. David O. Russell gathers a dream team of actors for a thoroughly entertaining scam story. Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence all got Oscar nominations, though none of them won. In fact, American Hustle has the unfortunate distinction of being the second-highest nominated movie that didn’t win any Oscars.

Awards seem meaningless, though, when you’re enjoying the show. When con artist lovers Irving (Bale) and Sydney (Adams) are caught by an FBI agent (Cooper), he recruits them to help take down a corrupt mayor (Jeremy Renner). But their cover may be blown by Irving’s jealous wife (Lawrence)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%
Genre: Crime drama/comedy
Stream it on HBO Max

The Artist (2011)

This delightful French film is a love letter to the early, silent days of cinema. It’s a feel-good movie that has romance, wit and heart. Set in the 1920s, it follows the fall of silent films and the rise of “talkies.” George Valentin (Jean Dujardin) is a debonair matinee idol with many adoring fans. While working on his latest project, he falls in love with ingenue Peppy Miller (Bérénice Bejo) — except he’s married. The other obstacle to their relationship is the growing popularity of sound, which all but dooms George’s career while Peppy’s star rises.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%
Genre: Romantic comedy
Stream it on HBO Max

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 biggest box office bombs of 2022

A retrospective reflection of 2022 would prove that the year has been quite promising and remarkable in producing some of the biggest box office blockbusters. Be it The Batman or Top Gun: Maverick, a unanimous liking for high-budget Hollywood movies has generated over a billion-dollar revenue at the Box Office.
Popculture

Netflix Just Added a Divisive New Movie This Week

A new Netflix original film hit the platform this weekend, and curious viewers may find mixed reviews if they look ahead. White Noise is directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola and May Nivola. Since its first screening in August, critics have been at odds about this film.
Looper

Why Sarah Atwood From Yellowstone Looks So Familiar

In September of 2022, "Yellowstone" fans got their first extended look at the show's fifth season when Paramount Network premiered its first full-length "Yellowstone" Season 5 trailer. This preview notably opens on footage of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in to the office of Governor of Montana, which is perhaps the most notable shakeup to a longtime character's storyline to occur around the time of Season 5's start.
TEXAS STATE
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 13

The Vikings — and their facial hair — are back. Just one day after the release of Season 2, Vikings sequel series Vikings: Valhalla has shot up to No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows list, knocking Emily in Paris off the ranking entirely. Ginny & Georgia had better guard their throne. Meanwhile, the middling Amy Adams rom-com Leap Year joins the movies list at No. 8, but The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker still leads the way.
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake

After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
EW.com

The 21 best (and worst) Eddie Murphy movies

Make no mistake, Eddie Murphy is a legend in several fields. His stand-up comedy showcased an energetic, ribald master of his craft that left audiences doubled over in laughter, while his breakthrough turn on Saturday Night Live inspired countless Black TV performers and launched several remarkable characters, from Mr. Robinson to Velvet Jones. And who can forget the sheer musical power of "Boogie in Your Butt?"
Looper

Actors Who Refused Roles In Christopher Nolan Movies

Today, Christopher Nolan is one of the biggest directors in Hollywood, a filmmaker who stars big and small clamor to work with. His 2023 magnum opus, the biopic, "Oppenheimer," assembles a stacked roster of talent that includes veteran A-listers like Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon, hot up-and-comers like Jack Quaid and Florence Pugh, and even some of his favorite returning collaborators like Cillian Murphy and Gary Oldman. Known for much more than his blockbuster "Batman" trilogy, Nolan has been lauded for sci-fi masterpieces like "Inception," historical epics such as "Dunkirk," and thrillers like "Memento."
ComicBook

The Last of Us Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With Rare Perfect Score

Reviews for HBO's The Last of Us are in, and as of now, the show boasts a pretty incredible score on Rotten Tomatoes. With 29 critic ratings in at the time of publishing, the TV show adaptation of The Last of Us currently has a score of 100%. That'll likely change as more reviews start coming in for the series, but as it stands, it's an impressive score to start with for the show that's less than a week away now.
ScreenCrush

Everything New on HBO Max in January

HBO Max is starting 2023 off with one of its biggest shows of the year: The TV adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us. The series, inspired by the PlayStation franchise, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, with Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Anna Torv as Tess. As in the games, the characters are struggling to survive in a world beset by zombie outbreaks.
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video

The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
wegotthiscovered.com

The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked

Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy