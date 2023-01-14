Read full article on original website
Vaquero wrestlers finish 6 at Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational
The Fernley High School wrestling team finished sixth overall and second among Northern 3A teams at the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational held this Friday and Saturday. The Vaqueros collected a total of 146 team points. Buhl, Idaho won the meet with a total of 248.5 points. Elko was the top Nevada team in third place with 199 points.
Council approves termination agreement with Marsh
The Fernley City Council on Wednesday approved a separation agreement with city manager Patrick Marsh and accepted his resignation. Marsh was fired Dec. 16 by new mayor Neal McIntyre. At the time, Marsh contested his firing and filed an appeal with the city council, which has the authority to overturn the firing with a supermajority of at least four votes.
