NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction, Winner
The NFL Playoffs are finally here and before we know it, the Super Bowl will be kicking off. Michael Irvin has his two teams picked out. Irvin can be very opinionated at times. However, his picks aren’t that controversial. One may say predictable. Now, Irvin has a job to...
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
Down 27-0, the Jacksonville Jaguars complete a wild playoff comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers
After an improbable streak of five victories at the end of the regular season to send the Jacksonville Jaguars to a division title and a berth in the NFL postseason, what could have been next in store as they faced the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening Wild Card round?
3 Chargers most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round collapse vs. Jaguars
Wow, just, WOW. The Los Angeles Chargers completed one of the most embarrassing collapses in NFL postseason history on Saturday night. This team has a long history of humiliating losses, but this has to be a brand-new low. The first half went about as perfect as the Chargers could have...
NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls
With all of the advanced stats and things out there, you wonder how much tech is used in today’s NFL,... The post NFL Fans Are Stunned Learning There’s a Chip in the Football Despite Questionable Calls appeared first on Outsider.
Chargers at Jaguars Game Day Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Wild Card Round matchup against the Jaguars.
Look: NFL World Furious With Tony Romo For Josh Allen Nickname
A nickname like "Mr. January" should probably be solely reserved fo. But Tony Romo thinks it belongs to Josh Allen. Romo gave Allen the nickname during Sunday's playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins. Fans hate it. A nickname like that should probably be reserved for a player like Patrick...
Steelers fans overreact to results of AFC Wild Card round
Even though the season is over for the Pittsburgh Steelers, their fans are still tuning into the playoffs. Last weekend was the first round of the playoffs and many of you, myself included, tuned in to check out the action and wonder “what if?” after the Steelers near playoff miss.
4 Divisional Round scenarios for the Jaguars after win vs. Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are through to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs after an incredible comeback to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. The Jaguars are now 5-2 all-time in Wild Card Weekend games and — after Monday — will be one of eight teams left with a chance to reach Super Bowl LVII.
NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Today
Tony Romo calling today's AFC Playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins alongside Jim Nantz. Romo, 42, is already a star in the broadcasting business. However, fans aren't exactly pleased with his performance today. Romo called Josh Allen "Mr. January" during today's game. The ...
Super Wild Card Weekend highlights: Bengals survive Ravens; Giants, Bills win
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend continued Sunday with three exciting games that each came down to the finish. The Cincinnati Bengals finished the day with a 24-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens to move onto the Divisional Round. It wasn’t the Bengals’ stout offense though that won them the game....
Live Blog: Ravens preparing to play QBs Huntley, Brown against Bengals in AFC Wild Card playoff game
-- The Baltimore Ravens are back in the postseason. According to reports, both quarterbacks, Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown, are expected to take snaps Sunday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals. Lamar Jackson will miss his sixth-straight game with a sprained PCL. He...
Super Wild Card Weekend Proves to Colts What Franchise Needs
As the NFL playoffs began with Super Wild Card Weekend, the Indianapolis Colts found themselves watching from home for the third time in four seasons. The Colts did not even sniff the playoffs in 2022. That happens when you finish 4-12-1 on the year, ending the season on a seven-game losing streak.
