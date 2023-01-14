Read full article on original website
Erika Girardi Responds to Lisa Rinna's Exit From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Slams Lisa Vanderpump
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is saying goodbye to Lisa Rinna, and her former co-star Erika Girardi has some things to say about it. Girardi opened up to TMZ about losing her friend on the show. Erika doesn't believe anyone can replace Rinna on the Bravo reality series. "They...
Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”
Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
Vicki Gunvalson Admits She Was ‘Jealous’ of Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ Return, Doesn’t Think Heather Dubrow ‘Fits In’ Anymore
Sour orange? Vicki Gunvalson revealed how she really felt when pal Tamra Judge was asked back for season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County. “I was jealous, mad,” Vicki, 60, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 20, while promoting her recent success with AirSculpt body contouring. “I thought the phone would be […]
Dancing All the Way to the Bank! ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is known for her sassy one-liners, groovy dance moves and iconic hairstyles, but she’s much more than just a reality star! Get details about how the Bravo star makes her money, her impressive net worth and more. What Is Lisa Rinna’s Net Worth? Lisa is worth...
Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady”
If a broken clock can be right twice a day, Teresa Giudice can also be correct once in a while. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG has a bone to pick with She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named, otherwise known as Teddi Mellencamp. As you know, the fired former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has a podcast along […] The post Teresa Giudice Calls Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Teddi Mellencamp “Shady” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo
Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along
Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Seemingly Blames Gina & Emily For The Show’s Bad Ratings (Exclusive)
Vicki Gunvalson is making a return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 17, and she’s super excited for the “Tres Amigas” to be reunited. After a few years of some ups and downs — both on-camera and off — she, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are in a good spot again, and fans will see more of their shenanigans when the new season debuts later this year. But even though Vicki is happy to be back on the show, she isn’t a huge fan of her other co-stars.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
Garcelle, Her Sons, and Her Grandson Had a “Lovely Dinner” with Lisa Vanderpump
Their “amazing” dinner took place shortly after it was confirmed that Garcelle will appear on Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa Vanderpump and Garcelle Beauvais may not have appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together, but they share a unique connection: LVP is Garcelle’s son’s boss.
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Diana Jenkins Is Out After One Season, And The Internet Has Thoughts
Diana Jenkins left Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and fans are sharing thoughts on the Internet.
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Shannon Beador's Boyfriend John Janssen Dumps ‘RHOC’ Star After 3 Years Of Dating
Shannon Beador was “blindsided” by her now ex-boyfriend John Janssen breaking things off with her after 3 and a half years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Bravo star revealed her longtime beau shocked her with his decision a little over a month ago. Beador told People that Janssen broke up with her after they finished filming season 17 of Real Housewives of Orange County. "All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming," Beador said. "We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down,...
Former ‘RHONJ’ star Caroline Manzo returns to TV in ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
For years, Caroline Manzo was a mainstay of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”. After leaving the show, the fan favorite even got her own three-season network spinoff, “Manzo’d with Children.”. Manzo said she repeatedly rejected offers to rejoin the “RHONJ” cast. But now,...
Brandi Glanville Weighs In on Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Exit and a Potential Return for Lisa Vanderpump (Exclusive)
The B is back, as in Brandi Glanville. And back as in, on TV... just not on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Well, at least not yet. "You know, I think that they're still trying to figure out what they're doing exactly with it," the Bravo alum tells ET, while promoting her new series, Peacock's The Traitors. "It's obviously gotta be done pretty soon, 'cause I think filming starts at the end of this month, so I don't know. I feel like there's a few different things they could do. I feel like they might be bringing back LVP. I'm not sure."
Andy Cohen addresses Lisa Rinna leaving 'Real Housewives': 'I hope she will come back'
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna is off to the next chapter of her life, and Andy Cohen has given his take on the her departure from the show after eight seasons. Speaking on Monday, Jan. 9 on his SiriusXM show "Radio Andy," Cohen, 54, said he...
Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift
Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
T. J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Calls Romance With Amy Robach Disrespectful
T.J. Holmes's estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, certainly isn't giving her estranged husband the stamp of approval on his relationship with Amy Robach ... instead skewering him for what she believes is disrespectful conduct. Marilee's divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, spoke to us on her behalf, saying, "During the holiday season and...
