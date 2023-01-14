Forecast: More clouds, temperatures much warmer Sunday

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Clouds over Lake Michigan are continuing to diminish and clouds will hold off until around Daybreak Sunday. Overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. The heat turns up slightly by Sunday with highs climbing to near 40 degrees and the southerly wind returns, although not breezy. High clouds will move into West Michigan as dry air remains at the surface but relative humidity rises in the upper air. With those clouds, the sun should still peak through, although faded compared to Saturday. A system is approaching behind the high clouds, but any rain will hold off until Monday. Monday's rain looks widespread as it moves from west to east, with the chance of some lighter mix precipitation north of Grand Rapids in the morning. Scattered rain showers continue through Tuesday, so keep your rain gear handy for the start of the week. Expect .25 to .5" of rain by Tuesday night with localized higher totals! We're tracking another system bringing possible accumulating snow Thursday and Friday of next week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and cold. Lows in the lower/middle 20s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with high clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY : Mostly cloudy. Rain develops in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance of a wintry mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower/mid 30s.

