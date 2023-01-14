Read full article on original website
Related
Little Ferry Laborer Torched Truck For Insurance Money, Authorities Charge
A laborer from Little Ferry was charged with torching his pickup truck outside his own home for the insurance money. Louis M. Molino, 40, was arrested soon after firefighters responding to a quiet Couchon Drive neighborhood near Route 46 found the 2008 Nissan Frontier ablaze around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
wrnjradio.com
Warren County man pleads guilty to car burglaries
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Warren County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Joseph DeRissio, 25, of Phillipsburg pled guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary on Jan. 3 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
proclaimerscv.com
31-year-old Sentenced 25 Years After Declared Not Guilty in New Jersey
In a New Jersey killing that took place less than a year after it was declared not guilty in a related homicide twelve years prior, a man was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to the prosecution. Based to Hudson County prosecutors, Diamond Robinson, 26, was shot and killed...
wrnjradio.com
Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
Motorist From Waldwick Charged In DWI Hit-And-Run: Franklin Lakes PD
A motorist from Waldwick was intoxicated when police in Franklin Lakes found her and her disabled Jeep near the scene of a single-vehicle hit-and-run crash, authorities said. Andrea L. Wilkin, 44, was turning left onto Ewing Avenue from Franklin Lake Road when her 2021 Wrangler left the roadway and smashed into a curb shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Capt. Mark McCombs said.
Upstairs Neighbor Killed In Hudson County Apartment Fire
A 72-year-old man died in a Secaucus fire late Sunday, Jan. 15, authorities said.John Meisenburg was found inside of a third floor unit after a fire broke out in a second floor unit at caround 11:50 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.Meisenburg was taken to Hudson Regional Hospi…
Fatal fire under investigation in N.J. town
Authorities in Hudson County are investigating the cause of a fire in Secaucus late Sunday night that claimed the life of a man in his 70s, according to the county prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office posted a brief statement on its Facebook page confirming that “the Hudson County Regional...
Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Mercer County Incident
Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.One person stayed inside o…
Arrest warrant issued for Newburgh man who failed to appear in court for shooting case
The DA's office and Newburgh Police are asking the public to help locate John DiCaprio.
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
Drugged Man Goes Wild At CVS, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police
A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted a group of people at a CVS, then ran into traffic on nearby Route 4, authorities said. River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker, who was on the call, said officers momentarily stopped westbound highway traffic while chasing the combative man down on the Hackensack side following the incident at the Kinderkamack Road pharmacy shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
Yonkers police: Woman stabbed, man injured in apparent domestic incident
Yonkers police told News 12 they anticipate criminal charges will be filed once they determine the primary aggressor.
Pickup Driver In Horrific Head-On Ridgewood Crash With 80-Year-Old Motorist Was DWI: Police
A driver from Hawthorne was drunk when his pickup truck slammed head-on into an SUV driven by an 80-year-old Waldwick woman in Ridgewood, authorities charged. Thomas Michalski, 59, was headed south on North Monroe Street when his Chevy Silverado crossed the double-yellow line Fairmount Road and collided with a northbound Honda CRV around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash
Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J. On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.
Belleville Man Gunned Down In Newark
A 38-year-old Belleville man was shot and killed this weekend in Newark, authorities said. Omar Rivera was shot on the 300 block of North 7th Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested for residential burglary, auto theft in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County man was arrested for residential burglary and auto theft in Morris Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On Jan. 10, at around 3:00 p.m., police received a report of a burglary in progress. Responding officers learned that...
Lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger thinks evidence can be ‘attacked’
The Pennsylvania public defender who repped University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was so shocked that the case ended up in his lap, he hung up the phone after being told the news. “I did not believe that they were telling me the truth,” Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar told local station WFMZ. After Kohberger was arrested last month at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., the pair spent four hours over the course of five days as he helped the alleged killer navigate the extradition process, LaBar said. “The first thing I said to him was ‘Bryan, don’t tell me anything about the case. I don’t want to know any of the facts and circumstances,'” said LaBar, who is no longer involved in the case now that Kohberger is back in Latah County facing four charges of first-degree murder and one charge of burglary. The recently unsealed police affidavit offers a “strong circumstantial case” against his former client, but the public defender doesn’t think it is air-tight. “Individually taken, the evidence could be attacked,” he said, although he couldn’t explain why Kohberger’s DNA was on the sheath if he wasn’t involved in the attack.
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Sparta Police: Newton Man Facing DWI Charges After Erratic Driving
SPARTA, NJ – A Newton man is facing drunk driving charges after being stopped on Route 15, having made an “abrupt lane change” according to Sparta Police. On January 1 around 2:20 a.m. Officer Andrew Spitzer saw Jose Valdes-Sutuj, 37, move abruptly from the left across to the right lane and onto the exit ramp, police said. Spitzer stopped Valdes-Sutuj on Sparta Junction. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected Valdes-Sutuj had been drinking, police said Valdes-Sutuj was taken into custody after performing field sobriety tests. At Sparta Police Department headquarters he was process and breath tested, police said. Valdes-Sutuj was then charged with DWI, careless driving, failure to maintain lane. He was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
Jersey City man acquitted of 2010 murder sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2019 manslaughter
A Jersey City man who spent more than eight years in jail before being acquitted of murder will now spend more than three times that amount in prison after fatally shooting a Bayonne woman in 2019. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced that Anthony Shuler, 31, was sentenced Thursday to...
Comments / 0