ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators Goaltender Juuse Saros Named to 2023 NHL All-Star Game

By Source Staff
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Frd0e_0kEaje4U00
photo: nhl.com

As announced by the National Hockey League on ESPN this week, Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros has been named to the Central Division roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game.

This is Saros’ second career nod to an NHL All-Star Game roster after he was chosen to represent the Predators in the 2022 edition in Las Vegas. The 27-year-old goaltender entered tonight’s game at Carolina with a 13-10-5 record, 2.76 goals-against average and .915 save percentage, and his 28 starts are tied for the fourth-most in the NHL. Among League goaltenders who have played in at least 20 games this season, Saros ranks fourth in saves (816) and tied for ninth in save percentage (.915); according to Natural Stat Trick, he has also made 212 high-danger saves, tied for the fourth-most in the NHL.

Since Nov. 12, an 18-game span for Saros, Nashville’s netminder is 10-4-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .926 save percentage, making at least 30 saves in 10 of those appearances, including a season-high 43 on Dec. 23 vs. Colorado, and he owns a 12.34 goals saved above average (GSAA) according to Natural Stat Trick, the third-best mark in the NHL. (GSAA measures the goals a goalie prevented given his save percentage and shots faced vs. the NHL average save percentage on the same number of shots.) Saros’ recent run was bolstered by a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) from Nov. 12-Dec. 1 that saw him stop 214 of 230 shots against for a .930 save percentage. He has also proven to be one of the League’s top goaltenders in the first period of games since Nov. 12, leading NHL goaltenders with a 1.17 goals-against average and .965 save percentage in the opening frame. He made his 250th career NHL appearance on Tuesday vs. Montreal, becoming the first goaltender from his 2013 NHL Draft class and the eighth Finnish-born goaltender in League history to reach the mark.

The Forssa, Finland, native is the third goaltender in Predators history to be named to an NHL All-Star Game roster alongside Pekka Rinne (2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019) and Tomas Vokoun (2004).

The first 32 players – one from each team, including one goalie from each of the four divisions – were named to the All-Star Game roster tonight. The remaining 12 players – two skaters and one goalie from each division – will be chosen via the 2023 Honda All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate on NHL.com/vote. Voting opens tonight at 8 p.m. CT and runs through Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10:59 p.m. CT. Additionally, for the first time, the fan vote will feature a Twitter Vote, which runs Jan. 12-Feb. 14.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Game, which will be broadcast live on ABC, is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., with the Skills Competition taking place the day before on Friday, Feb. 3 on ESPN.

To celebrate Saros’ achievement, the Predators are now offering a special All-Star Promotion, a $74 package that offers two upper-level tickets to Nashville’s game on Jan. 16 vs. Calgary or Jan. 17 vs. Columbus, $20 in GNASH cash and a Saros digital player card. More information is available by going to NashvillePredators.com/AllStar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Potential Landing Spots for Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi

The Detroit Red Wings have a big decision to make when it comes to Tyler Bertuzzi‘s future with the team. The scrappy winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and is arguably one of the Red Wings’ top rental candidates. If negotiations with the 2013 second-round pick end up not leading to an extension before the 2023 Trade Deadline is here, we very well could see the Sudbury native moved. After all, he is too valuable of an asset to potentially lose for nothing through free agency.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick

New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Fun Facts About Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Scheifele

There is one player on the Winnipeg Jets who has worn the Jets crest his entire NHL career and has played a decade of full-season hockey for the Winnipeg franchise – alternate captain Mark Scheifele. The 29-year-old has 26 goals and 12 assists this season and is a major...
FOX Sports

Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
The Hockey Writers

Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade

With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Caufield's 3rd period goal leads Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn’t done in regulation time since Dec. 6 at Seattle — was especially satisfying at Madison Square Garden. “You have to capitalize on their mistakes and I got rewarded,″ the 22-year-old Caufield said. ”And this is the second-best place to play after the Bell Centre.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Nyquist Faces Uncertain Future With Team

The Columbus Blue Jackets face some tough decisions upcoming as we continue to count down to the Mar 3 trade deadline. Among those decisions is the future of Gus Nyquist with the team. Recall last season that rumors surfaced around Nyquist even though he had time left on his contract....
COLUMBUS, OH
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
752
Followers
3K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy