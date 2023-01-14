ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Medical News Today

What to know about heart rate recovery

Heart rate recovery is the capacity for the heart to return to its natural rate after elevation. It is a measure of physical fitness and relates to the risk of several health conditions. The heart rate refers to the number of times the heart pumps blood around the body in.
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Futurism

Scientists Link Male Pattern Balding to Wildly Popular Beverage

Soda drinkers, beware — it looks like your favorite sugary drinks may be linked to hair loss. A new study out of Tsinghua University in Beijing has found a new link between sugary drinks and male pattern hair loss, with beverages ranging from soft drinks to artificially-sweetened juices to energy drinks being some of the primary culprits.
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That the Time of Day You Exercise Could Impact Your Heart Health

Heart disease and stroke risk are lowest in those who engage in morning physical activity. A new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology has found that morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke. The study, which included over 85,000 individuals, found that this association held true regardless of the total daily activity level.
102.5 The Bone

Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history

A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
HealthDay

What Exercise 'Snack' Is Best for Your Health?

It's known that prolonged sitting — a feature of modern life — is linked to diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and other chronic health woes. An exercise "snack" — a 5-minute walk every half hour — benefits both blood sugar and blood pressure levels, researchers say.
Futurism

Neuroscientist Warns That Current Generation AIs Are Sociopaths

Without consciousness, Princeton neuroscientist Michael Graziano warns in a new essay published by The Wall Street Journal, artificial intelligence-powered chatbots are doomed to be dangerous sociopaths that could pose a real danger to human beings. With the rise of chatbots like ChatGPT, powerful systems that can imitate the human mind...
Medical News Today

Time-restricted eating may have anti-aging, anticancer effects

Time-restricted eating (TRE) limits when people can eat during the day to a window of between 8 to 10 hours. Proven benefits of the diet include improvements in sleep, overweight and obesity, blood glucose regulation, cardiac function, and gut health. A recent study in mice found that time-restricted feeding (TRF)...
MedicalXpress

Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes

People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
nextbigfuture.com

NASA Pellet Beam Propulsion Study for Nine Times Faster Speed

NASA NIAC has a phase 1 study for Artur Davoyan to study propulsion architecture for fast transit of heavy (1 ton and more) payloads across the solar system and to interstellar medium. This version of a pellet beams approach allow for larger vehicles to reach speeds nine times faster than Voyager 1.
wdhn.com

Best garlic supplement

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The health benefits of garlic have been widely known for centuries, dating back to the Egyptians and Romans who utilized the medicinal properties of garlic. Garlic is known to have many health benefits, but the downside has always been its...
Interesting Engineering

Groundbreaking study claims aging can be reversed

Aging cannot be reversed, a common 'fact' that most people believe worldwide. However, a recent study by scientists at Boston Labs revealed that blind mice have had their eyesight and health restored. Through the research, the mice also developed healthier muscles and younger brains. In contrast, the study also showed that young mice aged prematurely with devastating health results.

