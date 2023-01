PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Brown had 20 points and Saint Joseph's (Pa.) beat La Salle 71-59 on Monday. Brown was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Hawks (8-10, 2-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Erik Reynolds II scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Lynn Greer III was 5 of 9 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO