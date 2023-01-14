Read full article on original website
What Exercise 'Snack' Is Best for Your Health?
It's known that prolonged sitting — a feature of modern life — is linked to diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and other chronic health woes. An exercise "snack" — a 5-minute walk every half hour — benefits both blood sugar and blood pressure levels, researchers say.
Study: Adding Yoga to a Regular Exercise Routine May Help Improve Cardiovascular Health
Adding yoga to a regular workout routine helps lower systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate in adults with hypertension, a new study found.Researchers discovered that 15 minutes of yoga before cardio, compared to 15 minutes of regular stretching, provided cardiovascular benefits.More research is needed, but researchers say the study provides evidence for yoga as an additional therapeutic option for patients with high blood pressure.Adding yoga to a regular exercise routine may provide better heart health benefits and overall well-being, compared to stretching, new research shows.In a pilot study, published in December in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, researchers found...
What to know about heart rate recovery
Heart rate recovery is the capacity for the heart to return to its natural rate after elevation. It is a measure of physical fitness and relates to the risk of several health conditions. The heart rate refers to the number of times the heart pumps blood around the body in.
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
5 things a cardiologist would never do because they put your heart health at risk
About 20% of adults who died in 2020 from coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease in the US, were adults aged 65 and under.
New Study Says Coffee Can Double Mortality Rate in Individuals With High Blood Pressure
The study has fast become controversial, and questions are being asked by some medical professionals as to its controls. This article is based on medical postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com and The Journal of the American Heart Association.
New Research Finds That the Time of Day You Exercise Could Impact Your Heart Health
Heart disease and stroke risk are lowest in those who engage in morning physical activity. A new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology has found that morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke. The study, which included over 85,000 individuals, found that this association held true regardless of the total daily activity level.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
If You Want to Improve Your Heart Health, Cardiologists Say It's to Adopt This One Habit
It has tons of other benefits, too—and it's actually a lot of fun.
The 6 best ab workouts for women looking to strengthen their core, according to a female personal trainer
By utilizing exercises like planks and bicycle crunches, women can target the muscle groups throughout their core to strengthen their abs.
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes
People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
Strength training to live longer
We’ve heard it before – running, biking, even brisk walking can raise our heart rate and help us live longer. But a new study suggests that you may not have to do cardio to reap the benefits of a workout. Researchers found that if you’re 65 or older,...
Do You Need Glasses After Cataract Surgery?
Cataract surgery replaces the cloudy lens inside the eye with an artificial lens. Cataracts are common as you age, and surgery is usually safe and effective. Depending on your replacement lens, you may need glasses after cataract surgery. A cataract is a clouding of the natural lens inside the eye...
Best Workout Split for Maximum Muscle Gains
You have probably seen countless workout programs online and wondered which one to choose. Is there a best workout split for maximum muscle gains? Find out below. When it comes to training for building muscle, your workout program has to be on point. A healthy eating habit is the foundation of any goal when it comes to getting fitter and stronger, but a workout split program will get you that extra advantage to reach your goals.
Higher Daily Step Count Linked to Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Taking a greater number of daily steps is linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Since wearable fitness tracking devices became widespread, it has been common to hear about people “getting their steps...
Online Weight Management Program Leads to Glucose Improvement in Type 2 Diabetes
An online weight management program designed for people with type 2 diabetes led to weight loss as well as improved blood glucose control, according to a new study presented at ObesityWeek, the annual meeting of the Obesity Society, and described in an article at Healio. Previous research has shown that...
