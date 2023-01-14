ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Bacot, North Carolina roll Louisville 80-59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Playing on an injured ankle, Armando Bacot recorded a double-double and reserve D’Marco Dunn scored 14 points and North Carolina beat Louisville 80-59 on Saturday. Bacot scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds and R.J. Davis and Puff Johnson scored 12 apiece for the Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC). The Tar […]
Friday Prep Basketball: NN boys ascend to top of Big East, stay unbeaten

The Northern Nash varsity boys basketball team is 16-0 and continues its ascent as it looks for the Big East 2A/3A Conference title. The Knights started to pull away in the second quarter and went on for 67-50 league triumph on the road at Southern Nash in front of a packed house in Bailey on Friday. Northern Nash remained unbeaten in the Big East (6-0) and is a half-game ahead...
UTEP 60, CHARLOTTE 58

Percentages: FG .490, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Hardy 3-5, Dos Anjos 2-3, Sibley 1-2, Givance 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Solomon 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Sibley, Solomon). Turnovers: 9 (McKinney 3, Hardy 2, Solomon 2, Frazier, Lemus). Steals: 9 (Solomon 4, Dos Anjos 2,...
NO. 3 PURDUE 64, MICHIGAN STATE 63

Percentages: FG .423, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Loyer 2-3, Furst 1-1, Gillis 1-1, Jenkins 0-1, Newman 0-1, Morton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Edey 2). Turnovers: 9 (B.Smith 4, Kaufman-Renn 2, Edey, Loyer, Newman). Steals: 6 (B.Smith 2, Furst, Gillis, Loyer, Morton). Technical...
BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Princeton 11, University 6, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 2. Class AAA. 1. Fairmont Senior (6)9-0961. 2. Shady Spring (3)8-3922. 3....
FLORIDA A&M 60, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 59

Percentages: FG .370, FT .656. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Waller 2-2, Collins 2-7, Barber 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Minton 2, Collins, Umoh). Turnovers: 16 (Stredic 4, Barber 2, Brown 2, Collins 2, Minton 2, Ivory, Johnson,...
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62

Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
ALABAMA STATE 69, ALABAMA A&M 61

Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Range 4-6, McCoy 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Parker 0-1, Madlock 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (O'Neal 2, Range 2, Madlock). Turnovers: 15 (Range 4, Coleman 3, Anderson 2, O'Neal 2, Posey 2, Madlock, McCoy). Steals:...
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119

INDIANA (119) Mathurin 3-8 6-6 12, Nesmith 3-8 0-0 7, Turner 11-17 3-3 30, Hield 6-15 1-1 18, Nembhard 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Brissett 2-2 0-0 5, Duarte 2-5 0-0 6, McConnell 11-16 3-3 29. Totals 43-84 14-15 119. MILWAUKEE (132) Connaughton 3-7...
NORTHEASTERN 59, DELAWARE 58

Percentages: FG .429, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Asamoah 4-5, Owens 1-2, Reilly 1-2, Novakovich 1-3, Ray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Arletti 3). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 4, Owens 3, Arletti, Asamoah, Ray). Steals: 12 (Asamoah 3, Davis 3, Ray 3, Arletti, Novakovich, Owens).
Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Utah 126, Minnesota 125

Percentages: FG .529, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Clarkson 4-10, Agbaji 3-4, Conley 3-6, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Beasley 1-6, Gay 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kessler 2, Agbaji, Clarkson, Vanderbilt). Turnovers: 18 (Alexander-Walker 3, Beasley 3, Clarkson 3, Sexton 3, Vanderbilt 3, Agbaji,...
Atlanta 121, Miami 113

MIAMI (113) Butler 11-16 11-11 34, C.Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Adebayo 9-19 2-2 20, Herro 7-16 0-0 15, Vincent 4-10 0-0 10, Highsmith 3-5 0-0 7, Strus 3-9 5-5 13, O.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Oladipo 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 43-89 19-20 113. ATLANTA (121) Collins 6-9 2-2 14, Hunter 6-10...
Golden State 127, Washington 118

GOLDEN STATE (127) D.Green 5-7 5-6 17, Wiggins 6-15 1-1 14, Looney 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 12-28 11-12 41, Poole 12-20 1-1 32, Lamb 4-5 0-0 10, Jerome 0-3 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 5-9 1-1 11, Moody 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-91 19-21 127. WASHINGTON (118) Kuzma 5-20 2-4 16, Porzingis...
Louisville basketball in the national stats: Weekly Update

This week has Louisville (2-16) hosting Pittsburgh (12-6) on Wednesday. The Cardinals have dropped seven straight contests, including a 80-59 home loss to North Carolina on Saturday. There are 352 Division I programs that classify for the national statistical rankings, with 11 more in the process of transitioning to the...
Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103

NEW ORLEANS (103) Marshall 7-12 0-0 14, Murphy III 7-14 0-0 17, Valanciunas 7-9 7-9 22, Daniels 2-4 0-0 4, McCollum 8-20 6-8 25, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Nance Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Alvarado 4-8 0-0 10, Graham 1-4 3-3 6. Totals 38-75 17-22 103. CLEVELAND (113) E.Mobley 8-10 3-4...
The Postgame: Heels Get Road Win in Louisville

Coming off of a loss in which North Carolina lost its most consistent option in Armando Bacot, there was plenty of trepidation as the Heels traveled to Louisville. After a sluggish start, UNC used a deep bench of contributors to run away from a lifeless Louisville squad, 80-59. Following the ACC road victory, former letterman Dewey Burke joins Joey Powell in The Postgame podcast to break it all down for the Tar Heel faithful.
Memphis 136, Phoenix 106

Percentages: FG .438, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Okogie 3-5, D.Lee 2-4, Saric 2-5, S.Lee 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Shamet 1-6, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-3, Craig 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Biyombo 2, Bridges, Wainright). Turnovers: 15 (Bridges 3, Saric 3, Ayton 2, D.Lee 2,...
