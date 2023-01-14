ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida 4, Buffalo 1

Buffalo001—1 First Period_1, Florida, Montour 8 (Tkachuk), 4:01. Second Period_2, Florida, Bennett 10 (Verhaeghe, Tkachuk), 8:04. Third Period_3, Florida, Lundell 5 (Barkov, Reinhart), 0:34. 4, Buffalo, Tuch 21, 11:27. 5, Florida, Verhaeghe 20 (Tkachuk, Forsling), 18:22 (en). Shots on Goal_Florida 14-15-5_34. Buffalo 8-8-13_29. Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Buffalo...
