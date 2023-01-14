Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Canucks rally, edge Hurricanes in shootout
Elias Pettersson converted on the last attempt of a shootout to allow the Vancouver Canucks to salvage the last game of a road trip with a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at Raleigh, N.C. The Canucks rallied from a two-goal hole. A goal by ex-Carolina defenseman Ethan...
Yardbarker
Flyers test mettle against the Bruins in afternoon tilt
Don’t look now! The Philadelphia Flyers are only six points out of the second wildcard position in the Eastern Conference. Still seventh in the Metropolitan Division, the Flyers are 7-3-0 in their last ten games, including a few wins against playoff-bound opponents. In that stretch, the Washington Capitals fell twice in a home-and-home series, and the Los Angeles Kings surrendered their castle. However, three losses came at the hands of playoff-bound opponents, too. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes represent franchises out of reach.
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets host the Rangers after Laine's hat trick
New York Rangers (24-13-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -200, Blue Jackets +166; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers after Patrik Laine's hat trick against the Detroit...
Penguins vs. Ducks: Rickard Rakell Sees Old Friends
The Pittsburgh Penguins welcome the Anaheim Ducks to PPG Paints Arena
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win. Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games...
Yardbarker
4 Flyers With the Potential For a Big Second Half in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers have improved over the last two weeks as they have lost just one game since their West Coast trip. Granted, three of their wins have come against some of the worst clubs this season in the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Arizona Coyotes but they have shown signs of progress under head coach John Tortorella. Two of their victories were against solid clubs, the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals, which is encouraging since they have been capable of beating good teams. They have improved their goal-scoring per game during the last couple of weeks, too, after struggling mightily earlier this season in that category.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boldy and the Wild, and Does Kuzmenko have move value than Horvat?
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. The Minnesota Wild and Matt Boldy talking contract extension. Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Minnesota Wild and forward Matt Boldy are making some headway on a long-term contract extension. The situation is fluid. Kevin...
Yardbarker
Today in Hockey History: Jan 15
The list of players who had big days on Jan. 15 reads like who’s who of the Hockey Hall of Fame. This was a huge date for defensemen as well as some of the greatest to ever play in Chicago. Let’s begin our daily trip back in time through the years of National Hockey League history.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Kraken use huge 2nd period to down Blackhawks
Jared McCann netted his first career hat trick, scoring twice in Seattle's six-goal first period, and the Kraken went on to defeat the host Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night. The Kraken won their franchise-record eighth game in a row and completed a 7-0-0 road swing -- the first time...
Canucks legend Gino Odjick passes away at 52
Unfortunately, there’s some very sad news to report on this Sunday. Legendary Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favorite Gino Odjick has passed away at 52, according to the team. Odjick played in 444 games with the Canucks between 1990 and 1998 and was a member of the team that...
Yardbarker
Game Highlights 44.0: Edmonton Oilers beat San Jose Sharks 7-1
The Sharks had an opportunity shortly after to get back into the game with a power play of their own but it was Nugent-Hopkins who made the score 4-0 with a short-handed goal. This featured great work from Mattias Janmark to not only get the puck out of Edmonton’s zone and push out for a breakaway but to stay with the puck after the original save by Kahkonen…
FOX Sports
Stars beat Golden Knights 4-0 in DeBoer's return to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves as the Dallas Stars won 4-0 on Monday to hand the Golden Knights their first shutout of the season and win coach Pete DeBoer's return to Vegas. This was DeBoer's first game back at T-Mobile Arena after he was fired...
Captials' Alex Ovechkin tied another NHL mark against Flyers
In a season full of milestones and achievements, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin made more NHL history Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Late in the first period, Ovechkin put a backhander by Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, securing the 17th 30-goal season of his illustrious career. Ovechkin matches Hall of Famer Mike Gartner for the most 30-plus goal campaigns in NHL history.
Penguins’ Rickard Rakell Excited To Play Ducks for First Time
Rickard Rakell will be playing against his former team for the first time with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Yardbarker
Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade
With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Beloved NHL Player
A former NHL player passed away on Sunday night. Gino Odjick, who was once the NHL leader in penalty minutes, died of a heart attack at a Vancouver hospital. He was 52 years old. Odjick spent 12 seasons in the NHL and played for the New York Islanders, Philadephia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, ...
Comments / 0