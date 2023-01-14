Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman killed in crash after visiting newborn granddaughter in hospital
A woman was killed by a car outside a hospital just moments after visiting her newborn granddaughter, an inquest has heard. Hairdresser Mary Owen-Jones, 51, was hit by a car as she crossed a car park at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, on New Year's Day. She died two...
Mother of toddler mauled by Staffordshire bull terrier ‘feared daughter would die’
A terrified mother feared her toddler would die after she was mauled by the neighbour’s dog in an attack that left the little girl needing surgery.The mum watched in horror as the Staffordshire bull terrier pounced on her two-year-old daughter as she played with a trike just a few metres away in a communal garden.The mother-of-three leapt up and ripped the dog Marnie off her daughter - after it had sunk its teeth into her child’s cheeks and face.The woman feared her daughter, now three, was dead as she “lay silently” in her arms and blood poured from her face.The...
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Dennis McGrory jailed for life after ‘one-in-a-billion’ DNA hit in oldest double jeopardy case
Dennis McGrory, 75, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after being convicted of the rape and murder of teenager Jacqui Montgomery nearly 50 years ago, in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales.McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.The next year, he was tried on a circumstantial case and cleared of murder.Justice finally caught up with McGrory after swabs from Ms Montgomery’s body produced a “one-in-a-billion” DNA match decades later.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionUK hit by ambulance strikes and secondary school teacher walkouts on day of actionUK industrial action: What strikes are coming up?
Hero parents die after trying to save teen son from drowning
A brave Brazilian couple died after jumping into the ocean to save their 13-year-old son from drowning. The tragedy occurred on the morning of Jan. 10, while Felisberto Sampaio, 43, Inalda Sampaio, 42, and their son were visiting Camaçari Beach in João Pessoa, in the state of Paraíba, Jam Press reported. Their seaside escape went south after Felisberto and Inalda noticed their son struggling in the surf. The petrified parents ventured out into the waves to try and save their kin but drowned in their rescue attempt. Thankfully, their son was eventually rescued by local fishermen and another family member. Shortly after...
Hero pastor and wife die trying to save their son from drowning during trip to beach in Brazil
Pastor Felisberto Sampaio and his wife Inalda Sampaio died while attempting to rescue their 13-year-son at Camaçari Beach in Paraíba, Brazil, on Sunday.
Girl died when speedboat skipper drove straight at metal buoy, court told
A 15-year-old girl died during an “adrenaline-fuelled” speedboat ride when the skipper “failed to pay attention” and drove straight at a metal buoy for 14 seconds before hitting it, a court has heard.Emily Lewis suffered “unsurvivable” injuries when the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) collided with the 4.5m high buoy at 36.8 knots in Southampton Water at 10.11am on August 22, 2020.A number of other passengers were seriously injured.Michael Lawrence, 55, who was driving the boat, has been charged with manslaughter by gross negligence, failing to maintain a proper lookout and failing to proceed at a safe speed.Michael Howley, 52, the...
Single Mother of 2 Gives Up on Severely Disabled Child and Places Him in Residential Facility. “I didn’t get a child”
A single mother of two boys, aged 12 and 7, made the difficult decision to place her 7-year-old son, who is severely disabled, in a residential facility. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, has struggled to care for her younger son, who has a rare chromosome deletion that has left him with severe developmental delays and medical fragility.
Father Sparks Controversy After Suggesting Putting 1-Year-Old Daughter in The Basement
A man took to Reddit to share a problem he came across when it comes to where his daughter will sleep. The post went viral, receiving over 5000 upvotes and nearly 1300 comments. So, what is the issue he's facing exactly?
Man who spent more than ten years in a coma awoke to share an incredible story
Details of a remarkable recovery from a guy who spent years "trapped" inside his body but was still able to hear, see, and understand everything around him have been revealed. Martin Pistorius, who is now 47, had a sore throat when he returned from school one day.
Woman in her 20s dead after reports of dog attack
A woman has died and another is in hospital after reports of a dog attack.Surrey Police said officers were called to Gravelly Hill in Caterham following reports of a dog attacking members of the public at 2.45pm on Thursday afternoon.A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.Formal identification has yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.This incident will be concerning to the local community and I would like to reassure them that we believe all dogs have been accounted for and are...
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
Euston shooting was outside funeral for mother and daughter who died 25 days apart
A shooting that left a seven year-old girl in a critical condition took place outside a funeral for a mother and daughter who died 25 days apart. Two children and four adults were hurt in the drive-by shooting at St Aloysius Church in Camden, north London, on Saturday afternoon.A funeralgoer attending the service for Fresia Calderon, 50, and her daughter Sara Sanchez, 20, said the shooting happened as doves were released by their family and friends.Jaouida Ifghallal told MyLondon: “It was a lovely service in the church for Fresia and her daughter. When the service finished, we were...
BBC
Man dies after being found covered in blood in Oldham
A man has died after being found on a road with blood on his hands, face and bare feet, police have said. The 49-year-old was discovered with serious injuries near Mevagissey Walk in Greenacres, Oldham, at about 04:20 GMT on Thursday. Greater Manchester Police said it was believed he had...
BBC
Fresh trial for woman who denies endangering young boy's life in Aberdeen
A fresh trial will be held over allegations a woman put a young boy's life in danger by consenting to operations he did not need. Tracy Anne Menhinick, 51, went on trial at the high court last week accused of wilfully ill-treating the child between 2014 and 2017. She denied...
A man walked into his neighbor's home one night and fell asleep, he realized his mistake when he awoke the next day
In the part of the world from which I hail, there were not many constructive activities to do after the sun sets. After a hard day’s work, the older men would naturally congregate under the home of one of their cronies and alcohol consumption and story-telling would commence.
BBC
Caerphilly: Woman, 83, suffered 'violent' dog attack death
An 83-year-old woman suffered a "violent and unnatural" death following a dog attack, an inquest heard. Shirley Patrick died on 20 December at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, 17 days after the attack in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly. The retired nurse had significant injuries to her face and arms. A full...
