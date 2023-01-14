Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Animas River Basin, San Juan River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Animas River Basin; San Juan River Basin WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 19:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-18 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 26 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Comments / 0