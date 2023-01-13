Read full article on original website
msueagles.com
Davis, Singleton top MSU at Marshall Classic
MOREHEAD, Ky. – It its first meet in five weeks, the Morehead State women's track and field team placed seventh at Saturday's Marshall Classic at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. For the second straight outing, freshman sprinter Natalia Davis posted the...
msueagles.com
Men's Hoops Shoots 56 Percent From Deep But Sees SEMO Rally Past Eagles
MOREHEAD, KY -- The Morehead State men's basketball team shot 56 percent from deep, but could not secure as much as an 11-point second-half lead and fell to the Southeast Missouri Redhawks 91-86 at home Saturday. The Eagles (10-9, 3-3 OVC), who fell at home for just the fifth time...
msueagles.com
Individual Efforts Not Enough as Eagles Fall in Saturday Matinee
MOREHEAD, KY -- Sophie Benharouga and Sandra Lin both recorded double-doubles, but the Morehead State women's basketball team fell to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 87-77 at home Saturday. The double-doubles by Benharouga, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Lin, who had 19 points and 10 assists, led...
msueagles.com
Rifle Comes Up Short in Home Battle with Nebraska
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Despite some solid scores on both guns, Morehead State rifle saw Nebraska escape with a win over the Eagles Saturday in the first match of the spring portion of the schedule. Nebraska outscored MSU 4719-4669. Grace Weber had a highlight day for the Eagles, setting a personal...
msueagles.com
Eagle track opens spring semester with return trip to Marshall
Morehead, Ky. – The Morehead State women's track and field team resumes its indoor season with another meet at Marshall University. In its first competition after returning from winter break, the Eagles will compete in Saturday's Marshall Classic at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. The first event begins at 10 a.m.
Tennessee falls in AP Poll after loss to Kentucky
Tennessee basketball dropped four spots to No. 9 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. The Vols beat Vanderbilt 77-68 last Tuesday night, but fell to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday afternoon to lose its first conference game of the season. The Vols are one of...
videtteonline.com
Second half dud stumps ISU men's basketball in 69-57 loss at Southern Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Despite taking a three-point lead into the half, Illinois State men's basketball was unable to keep up with Southern Illinois down the stretch, falling 69-57 Saturday at the Banterra Center. After yet another slow start found the Redbirds down 9-2 early, they responded by knocking down their...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family recovers after tornado damages home and farm
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A Ballard County, Kentucky, family is recovering after their home and farm were damaged by a tornado. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in Ballard County and traveled through McCracken County, Kentucky, and Massac County, Illinois, early Thursday morning. The family's...
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap closes sale of 43,770-square-foot Walmart store in Missouri
Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, Inc. closed the sale of a 43,770-square-foot net-leased Walmart in Malden, Missouri. The asset sold for more than $2.9 million. Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices, had the exclusive listing...
Incredible But True Events that The 1811 New Madrid Quake Caused
There has never been an American earthquake like it and let's hope there never will be. The 1811 New Madrid earthquake in Missouri caused events that seem too incredible to be true, but they are. These are just a few of the after effects of that disastrous earthquake and it's aftershocks.
wish989.com
Stolen Property Recovered from Williamson County Home Saturday Night
MARION – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recovered some stolen property Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jeff Diederich, the sheriff’s office responded to the area of Grassy Road at 6:30 p.m. Deputies, acting on information from an ongoing investigation, were able to identify and recover $16,000 worth of stolen property from a home.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
wjpf.com
Herrin man charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery and Unlawful Restraint
A Herrin man has been arrested for an armed disturbance. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report in Colp just after 3:30pm Thursday January 12th. Officers observed the suspect enter the resident on Garfield Street holding what appeared to be a gun in his right hand. A perimeter was established and after a brief stand-off, the suspect exited the residence.
