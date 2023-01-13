Read full article on original website
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job
The New England Patriots appear committed to hiring an actual offensive coordinator this offseason, and one name appears to be in the lead for the position. Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is the Patriots’ “primary target” for the position, according to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. The entire organization is in agreement that... The post Report names 1 clear frontrunner for Patriots’ OC job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots legend Vince Wilfork gives strong take on Jack Jones incident
Former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork agreed with Ty Law’s take on new-age players, as the Jack Jones-Bill Belichick report continues to make waves. Law indicated Belichick may not command as much respect as in previous years, due to players making more money. Wilfork agreed with the...
Top New England Patriots executive reportedly pushing for specific offensive coordinator
The New England Patriots vowed to make changes to their offensive coaching staff for the 2023 season. While the search
Patriots Plan B: Who Does New England Root For in Playoffs?
Though the Pats aren't involved, there are still reasons to watch and enjoy the NFL playoffs.
Patriots Rumors: Here’s ‘Primary Target’ For Offensive Coordinator
It’s looking more and more like Bill O’Brien will be the next offensive coordinator for the Patriots. O’Brien started being floated as Matt Patricia’s likely successor before New England’s season even ended. And though some reports have cast some doubt on the possibility of O’Brien leaving Alabama to rejoin the Patriots, he’s remained the odds-on favorite to lead the Patriots offense in 2023.
New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News
The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.
AFC East Rival Reportedly Will Interview Patriots’ Nick Caley
The Jets are interviewing candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator job, and they reportedly have their eyes set on a Patriots assistant. New York will interview New England tight ends coach Nick Caley, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday. The request reportedly was sent in, and the interview will happen next week.
'Come on Man!': Tom Brady Reminded of Final Patriots Throw by New Teammate
Tom Brady got a friendly reminder of how his New England Patriots career ended ... perhaps at the worst possible time.
Bill O' Brien reportedly 'not gung-ho' on returning to New England
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has been floated around as a potential candidate for the New England Patriots offensive coordinator position. However, reports indicate O’ Brien may not want to take on the job. O’Brien has familiarity with New England, having served most recently as the team’s offensive...
Comments / 0