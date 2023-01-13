ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Patriots Rumors: Here’s ‘Primary Target’ For Offensive Coordinator

It’s looking more and more like Bill O’Brien will be the next offensive coordinator for the Patriots. O’Brien started being floated as Matt Patricia’s likely successor before New England’s season even ended. And though some reports have cast some doubt on the possibility of O’Brien leaving Alabama to rejoin the Patriots, he’s remained the odds-on favorite to lead the Patriots offense in 2023.
AFC East Rival Reportedly Will Interview Patriots’ Nick Caley

The Jets are interviewing candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator job, and they reportedly have their eyes set on a Patriots assistant. New York will interview New England tight ends coach Nick Caley, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday. The request reportedly was sent in, and the interview will happen next week.
