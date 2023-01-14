ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Why are egg prices so high and will they go down? Inside perfect storm behind skyrocketing costs

By Mackensy Lunsford
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0repwu_0kEagGTT00
Head chef Justin Walters prepares egg dishes at Snooze, A.M. Eatery Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Restaurants and consumers are dealing with increasing egg prices. George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Cindy Keys, director of procurement for Snooze A.M. Eatery , remembers exactly how much a dozen eggs cost at the store right around the holidays: $8.57.

Keys, based in Colorado, has had egg prices on the brain. That's because Snooze, which closed out 2022 with 57 locations, purchased 8.3 million cage-free shell eggs last year.

Egg price hikes started in early 2022 as farmers began to reckon with highly pathogenic avian influenza. That flu, transmitted by migrating wild birds, has led to the loss of nearly 40 million hens, or at least a 5% decline in flock size, according to Department of Agriculture data. Egg production has averaged a 4% decline as a result.

"So as that continued to spread across multiple states in the U.S., we felt the pinch more and more," Keys said. "Every morning I would wake up and look at my email like, 'Oh no, who's raising their prices today?'"

The picture grew grim when the breakfast chain's primary supplier was hit, resulting in the elimination of 1.3 million hens.

"So at that point, we had to go to the open market," Keys said. "And I say this no pun intended, we were scrambling to source from multiple venues and avenues where we could get cage-free eggs."

Feeling the pinch at the store

On grocery store shelves, consumers watched egg costs climb 49.1% in November over the previous year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index .

Prices often spike around Thanksgiving and Christmas but, even as holiday demand declines, egg prices remain stubbornly high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzfxG_0kEagGTT00
Eggs at Snooze, A.M. Eatery Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Restaurants and consumers are dealing with increasing egg prices. George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Still, Department of Agriculture spokesperson Michelle Muth Person said food price increases are at least slowing, in part due to President Joe Biden’s economic plan. That includes eggs, which nevertheless remain at the center of their own perfect storm.

Though farmers have waged what American Egg Board CEO Emily Metz called a "valiant war" against avian flu, the cost of feed, fuel and packaging as well as supply chain issues continue to put pressure on prices.

"But eggs, even with prices moving around, remain among the most affordable proteins money can buy," she said.

Still, that's a double-edged sword that's driven consumer demand to all-time highs. Some markets have even seen shortages, with states that require eggs to be cage-free hit the worst, Metz said.

"But we are starting to see in overarching market conditions some glimmers of hope," Metz said. "I don't have my crystal ball, but we're starting the new year with signs from the federal level that inflation is going to ease."

Issues ongoing

At Snooze, Keys remains skeptical that help is on the way. Rising food prices and labor issues have been the top challenges to running a restaurant since the pandemic began.

The restaurant chain was slammed with egg costs upwards of 125% over their previous contract price agreements. Eggs represented the restaurant's single largest raw goods price increase in 2022.

"In 2022, our overall commodity inflation for the year was 16%, and eggs made up 3% of that 16%," she said.

As a result, the restaurant has had to raise menu prices several times. Keys could not say how many. For a restaurant where more than half of the menu contains eggs, price stability would be a godsend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNQmL_0kEagGTT00
Egg dishes from Snooze, A.M. Eatery Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Restaurants and consumers are dealing with increasing egg prices. George Walker IV / The Tennessean

"I think the supply for '23 is going to remain tight only because when a barn is affected, it takes nine to 10 months for that farm to get back to where they were in supply because they have to euthanize all the hens, clean and sanitize the barns, and then they have to sit there for weeks with no contact."

After inspection, only then can the farmers reintroduce chicks, which take months to mature into egg layers.

"So it's definitely going to affect us through the majority of 2023," Keys said. "We're still seeing outbreaks, so who knows when it's going to stop."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why are egg prices so high and will they go down? Inside perfect storm behind skyrocketing costs

Comments / 34

Jill Williams
2d ago

I love how anytime things are going down it because of Bidens economic plan,but when things go up it's because of Trump or Russia or some other BS🤣🤣🤣

Reply(4)
20
Ricky Andrews
2d ago

everybody that can do math in their head know that they are taking advantage of this situation I guarantee you if the American people would boycott eggs the price would come down over night or within days but Americans can't do it cause we get divided by our own politicians it would take sticking together which is something we can't seem to do so let's just play right into their hands so they can all take advantage of us cause the administration in our white house are going to get piece of our wallets too cause we are so easy to predict

Reply(4)
6
J Frankum
1d ago

I never had any problems with my chickens being sick we have yard birds they get let out every morning. sounds like to me things need to change on how chickens are raised.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!

(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
MURFREESBORO, TN
travelawaits.com

In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double

The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $2.325M Home in Nashville, TN is The Perfect Blend of High End Quality and Comfortable Space for Entertaining Family

The Home in Nashville is a Gorgeous newer construction designed by P. Shea and built by Craftsman Residential, now available for sale. This home located at 4411B Soper Ave, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 4,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Hagan Stone – Parks Realty – (Phone: (615) 392-1418) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Developer Makes $17M Nashville Deal

Dallas firm StreetLights Residential is entering the Nashville market through a land investment downtown. The developer spent $17 million on 0.71 acres of land at 210 10th Avenue N with ambitions to turn what is currently an electric substation into hundreds of apartments, according to the Nashville Business Journal. StreetLights...
NASHVILLE, TN
Zack Love

First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With Updates

This story was updated at 2:12 p.m. on 14 January 2023. Every facet of my experience using Frontier Airlines for the first time was terrible. I would not recommend this airline to anyone. It may appear to be a budget airline, but by the end, you spend more and end up with many more pain points that using a larger carrier. This is an account of my horrible experience.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts

The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TSU’s Clay looks...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shelbyville family survives massive fire

An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive. An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee

It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Customer loses $9,800 after paying electric bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the call came into Nashville Electric Service’s customer service line, it was pretty routine at first. “Thanks for calling, this is Raven, who am I speaking with?” asked the representative. “My mother’s NES check was intercepted,” the caller said. “We need to alert...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville

Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

VIDEO: Tennessee community hit hard by strong storms

MOORESVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A small Marshall County community is picking up the pieces after strong storms caused major damage on Thursday night. A storage shed was completely blown apart and homes and businesses lost siding and roof shingles from what witnesses said they believed was a tornado. Large sheets...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Madoc

Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee

Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
SMYRNA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Slave Owner’s ‘Complex Life’ Reconsidered

COLUMBIA, TN — The complex life of a Tennessee slave owner and his contributions to Civil Rights after the Civil War are being considered by the African American Heritage Society of Maury County. Samuel Mayes Arnell was elected to the state House in 1865 as an “Unconditional Unionist” who...
COLUMBIA, TN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

751K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy