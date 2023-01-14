ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anthony James

Kellyanne Conway Reveals The Only Person On The Planet That Donald Trump Fears

It is not a hidden truth that the former President of the United States of America is a bold man who is not afraid of exposing the truth or taking anybody on. When he was the President of the country, many people knew how rigid the system was. He has often been commended by different political analysts for his courage, steadfastness and resilience.
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from within the fiery wreck, the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
BBC

More classified material found at Joe Biden's Delaware home

An additional five pages of classified material has been found in US President Joe Biden's family home in Delaware, the White House has said. Mr Biden's lawyer Richard Sauber said he discovered the additional documents on Thursday which were immediately handed to the Justice Department. Mr Biden's lawyers have said...
DELAWARE STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Russia, Belarus launch joint air force drills

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia and Belarus on Monday launched joint air force drills, an exercise that underlines close defense ties between the two allies amid the fighting in neighboring Ukraine. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that Russia has deployed its warplanes to Belarus for the maneuvers, which will last...
Citrus County Chronicle

Shakhtar owner pledges $25M to Ukrainian soldiers, families

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk owner Rinat Akhmetov pledged Monday to give $25 million to help the families of soldiers who defended the city of Mariupol when it was attacked by the Russian military. Akhmetov announced the donation one day after Shakhtar completed a deal worth up to...
Citrus County Chronicle

Turkey says Nordic NATO expansion unlikely before June

ISTANBUL (AP) — Sweden and Finland are unlikely to be able to join NATO before June, a senior Turkish official said Saturday. The Nordic states applied to join the Western military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but their membership must be approved by all 30 NATO states. Only Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the deal, with Ankara linking accession to stricter counterterrorism measures.
Citrus County Chronicle

Tributes pour in for slain former Afghan female lawmaker

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Tributes poured in on Monday for a former Afghan female lawmaker who was shot and killed by gunmen in her home in the capital of Kabul the previous day. The slaying was the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration was killed in the city since the Taliban takeover.
Citrus County Chronicle

Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — As a crowd of thousands chanted “Long live the king” and “Constantine, Constantine,” the casket carrying the former and last monarch of Greece emerged from Athens' metropolitan cathedral Monday after a funeral service attended by royalty from across Europe. Constantine's wife,...

