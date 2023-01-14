Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The 7 Best Laptop Deals in Best Buy’s 3-Day Flash Sale — From $150
If anybody knows that January is the hot time for laptop deals it’s us, but this year Best Buy got the memo. There’s a three day sale going on as we speak that has some pretty great deals you’ll want to take advantage of. Unfortunately, these flash sales can bombard you with everything from 2-in-1’s to gaming laptop deals and everything in between. Instead of making you wade through all of the deals on your own, we’ve decided to help and pick out the products that you should actually be looking at. In the end, we arrived at a list of seven worthy contenders:
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
KGET 17
Tech products that got the most buzz at CES 2023
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Victrola, Lenovo, Ring and more boast new products worth checking out. CES is an annual event where major brands gather to share their newest tech innovations. This year, we’ve seen big news from Lenovo, Razer, Ring, Alienware and more. Although many of these newly announced products aren’t available yet, there are numerous gadgets you can pick up ahead of their release to prepare yourself. Keep an eye on the announcements if you’re interested in the latest tech advancements.
Android Headlines
Motorola launches the Moto G Play 2023
Motorola has a foothold in the premium smartphone market, but its bread and butter is the mid-range sector. The Lenovo-owned company just launched the latest addition to its popular Moto G series. The Moto G Play 2023 just launched today, and you might to look into this device. This phone...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Samsung deal: How to get a $100 credit and the newest Galaxy phone and laptop
Samsung is offering customers a big deal on the latest in Galaxy products just before its next product launch. The tech retailer is offering customers who reserve the latest Galaxy phone and/or Galaxy Book laptop a Samsung credit up to $100. Reservations for the devices come ahead of the “Galaxy...
IGN
Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch Digital Game Sale, Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo, and More
Today save on a great selection of Nintendo Switch digital game codes, grab the Kazuya and Sephiroth amiibo before they become hard to find, or grab deals on the gargantuan LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, the highly rated Wingspan board game, a Razer wireless gaming headset for only $35, and more.
IGN
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Best Gaming Gear to Buy Right Now Logitech, HyperX, More
Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale is here as early access for Prime subscribers started on January 14, 2023. Gaming enthusiasts will be happy to know that there are a ton of deals on gaming gear in this sale. There is a wide range of gaming accessories to choose from, such as keyboards, mice, gaming routers, chairs, and more.
TechRadar
This thin-and-light RTX 4090 laptop could be the best laptop of 2023
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is surprisingly thin and lightweight, considering that it can include up to a Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 4090 GPU. Combined with the fun AniME Matrix feature and you have potentially the best laptop of the year. Pros. +. Excellent specs. +. Thin and light...
Digital Trends
Don’t miss these 4 gaming PC deals today — from $650
HP Victus 15L — $650, was $950. The HP Victus 15L packs a lot into its small yet stylish tower unit. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Graphics card wise, it has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super with 6GB of dedicated memory. While this is an older card compared to the RTX 30-series range, its Super label ensures this is still capable of keeping up with many of the latest games if you tweak quality levels accordingly. Looking good, you get 9 USB ports for all your devices, along with mirrored RGB lighting on the front panel. There’s also the Omen Gaming Hub so you can intelligently overclock the system as well as adjust fan controls and other key features. It’s a pretty good all-rounder at this price.
Best deals on Apple iPads in 2023
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Forget the Apple Store. The best deals on Apple iPad tablets available right now are at Walmart and Amazon. Apple...
DirectStorage Performance Compared: AMD vs Intel vs Nvidia
AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT, Intel's Arc A770, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 compared in DirectStorage GPU decompression
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Save up to US$700 on Sony Bravia OLED TVs
Amazon has slashed prices on a selection of Sony Bravia OLED televisions. The 55-inch A80K OLED TV is currently selling for just under US$1300, a savings of 35%. The 48-inch A90K OLED TV is $100 cheaper ($1198), 20% off its MSRP. Late January is usually a good time to pick...
Phone Arena
Android 13 is now rolling out to 2021's unconventional Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip
While nowhere near as fast and as generous as Samsung with its official Android 13 updates, Asus made a few solid promises a couple of months back, delivering on two of them pretty much right on schedule. After the 2022-released Zenfone 9 left the 2021-released Android 12 version behind a...
CBS News
The best New Years 2023 deals on TVs: Samsung, LG, Roku TVs and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to start New Years 2023 off with a brand-new TV? Then, you're in luck. There are plenty of excellent...
Engadget
Samsung SSDs and memory cards are over 60 percent off at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Now is a...
IGN
UK Daily Deals: The Callisto Protocol Drops to Just £35 on PS5
It's not been too long since The Callisto Protocol launched, but there's already an excellent deal available for the horror shooter. It's down to just £34.99 on PS5 right now, a decent £20 discount off the original RRP. If you're hyped about the Dead Space remake and want to get in the mood, this could be a great deal to consider picking up before the end of the month. There's plenty more to see in today's Daily Deals as well, so check out all the other great discounts just below, and make sure you're following @IGNUKDeals on Twitter for even more UK deal updates.
Samsung tech deals: Save on phones, tablets, smartwatches and more
Samsung is still offering several deals on tech devices even as the holidays have come to an end. The retailers is offering big discounts on smartphones and other electronics within its popular product lineup. Many of the deals from Samsung run through Sunday, Jan. 15, while others are slated to end on Thursday, Jan. 19.
ETOnline.com
The Best TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart and Samsung to Shop Before the Super Bowl 2023
Super Bowl 2023 is officially a month away and online retailers are slashing prices for huge TV deals across your favorite brands ahead of the big game. If you are looking for a new TV for your Super Bowl party, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. But – if you're ready for even better news – Amazon isn't the only company getting in on the action, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worthy of your attention.
game-news24.com
Neptune HX99G Mini PC introduced for $840 with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX Processor and the Radeon RX 6600M processor
Minisforum expanded its range of Compact Computing with the HX99G model, which combines an eight-core 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with a TDP of 45W and a Radeon RX 6600M dGPU with a TDP of 100W. Approximately 3×18 mm, a cooling system with two fans, a radiator and seven...
