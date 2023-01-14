ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domantas Sabonis on his Sacramento Kings moving to 5 games over .500 at the midpoint of the season

By Sean Cunningham
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday night’s 139-114 blowout of the Houston Rockets to sweep the two game series in Sacramento, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about notching his fourth triple-double of the season, his team’s fourth straight game with 130 or more points, the great atmosphere on the home court and feeling like he’s playing the best basketball of his career.

