Kings coach Mike Brown pleads for All-Star consideration for Domantas Sabonis & De’Aaron Fox

By Sean Cunningham
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown gives his observations of Friday’s 139-114 thumping of the Rockets to sweep the two-game series at Golden 1 Center, the big moments from several key players, Sacramento being five games over the .500 mark at the halfway point of the season and pleads for All-Star attention, and consideration for Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox.

FOX40

FOX40

