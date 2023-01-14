Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies store opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
KREM
Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs host Loyola Marymount on Thursday night as the Zags look to stay unbeaten in West Coast Conference play. The Zags are now up to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll and have won 11 games in a row. Gonzaga is now 16-3 on the season.
Gonzaga Basketball: 5 takeaways from Bulldogs tough 3-game road trip
Few teams had a more difficult past couple of weeks than Gonzaga Basketball, who did go 4-0 in the last four games but easily, and maybe should’ve gone 1-3. They had a trio of road games against top-100 caliber opponents in San Francisco, Santa Clara, and BYU. None of those teams have true NCAA Tournament aspirations but all are very capable of giving a team like Gonzaga a game.
FOX Sports
Smith and No. 6 Gonzaga host Loyola Marymount
Loyola Marymount Lions (13-7, 3-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-3, 5-0 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Gonzaga hosts the Loyola Marymount Lions after Malachi Smith scored 27 points in Gonzaga's 115-75 victory over the Portland Pilots. The Bulldogs are 9-0 in home games. Gonzaga averages 86.9 points while outscoring opponents...
WCC men's basketball: Saint Mary's guard Aiden Mahaney one of best freshmen in country
Gonzaga's first matchup with Saint Mary's is still three weeks away, but the hype is already building. The Gaels (16-4) crept into the national rankings this week at No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. And freshman guard Aiden Mahaney is turning heads with his impressive play. ...
Central Valley WR Hudson Dayton Looking To Continue Unorthodox Journey
2023 Spokane (Wash.) Central Valley WR Hudson Dayton has had an unorthodox journey to one of the top receivers in the ‘Lilac City.’. The 6-foot, 170-pounder has only been playing football for 2 1/2 years, but has managed to pick up multiple All League honors, including First Team All-League this past fall. During his two years starting, Dayton reeled in a head-turning 101 receptions for 1,642 and 10 touchdowns.
Jun Seok Yeo added to Gonzaga men's basketball roster
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few announced the addition of South Korean forward Jun Seok Yeo on Monday afternoon. Yeo will be joining the men's basketball team for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season. The 6'8'' forward will practice with the Zags for the remainder of this...
KXLY
Rain showers turn to snow late tonight – Matt
Rain is moving into the Inland Northwest this evening and will turn to snow late tonight. Some slippery road conditions are likely around the region in the morning even though the bulk of the storm will be long gone by then. Snow amounts are only expected to be a light...
Snow streak ends at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been in the upper 30s and low 40s for a couple of weeks now, ending a consecutive snow streak at the Spokane International Airport. According to the National Weather Service Spokane, Tuesday marked the first day since November 17 when the airport did not receive an inch or more snow on the ground. That ends...
KXLY
Light snow to afternoon rain showers Wednesday – Mark
We’ll have morning flurries, then it’ll be cloudy with afternoon rain showers. The high for today is 38 with about an inch of light snow expected. Cloudy Thursday and Friday with cooler conditions for the weekend. Plan your day. Morning flurries are possible with afternoon rain showers likely....
KXLY
Sun breaks and a few showers for Monday – Mark
We’re expecting light showers and clouds today with light winds. There’s a chance of light fog today and Tuesday. Wednesday will be a mix of mountain snow and valley rain showers with breeze. It’ll be drier for the end of the week and this weekend. Plan your...
KXLY
Clouds and mild today – Mark
We’ll have patchy morning fog, then just clouds and mild temperatures today. We’ll see more patchy freezing fog early Friday morning then more cloud cover. Mountain snow is expected for Saturday and a few flurries for Saturday night in the valley are possible. It’ll be cooler and dry with temperatures in the low 30’s and mostly cloudy conditions into next week.
KXLY
Clouds to rain showers to wet snow, all today – Mark
Afternoon rain showers and a high of 38 degrees. There is some light snow tonight which will make for a wet Thursday morning drive into work and school. There will be afternoon rain showers that will move in around 2:00 p.m. and change to wet snow around 9:00 p.m. We’re expecting less than an inch of snowfall, and it should be a soggy commute Thursday morning.
KXLY
Light snow possible for the Wednesday morning commute. More rain and snow coming. – Kris
We are tracking a slow-moving cold front that will bring a mix of rain and snow to the area on Wednesday. Our weather is easing back into a more wintry pattern, so keep your gloves and hats ready. For Wednesday morning, a few flurries and areas of freezing fog will make for an icy commute in spots. Our odds of precipitation increase throughout the day. Expect periods of light rain or snow in the afternoon with heavier precipitation by the afternoon drive. The wintry mix will turn all to snow Wednesday evening. Less than 1″ of snow is expected in Spokane. 1 -2″ is possible in Coeur d’Alene.
WATCH: Time lapse of Downtown Spokane Stadium Construction so far
SPOKANE, Wash. — Construction crews are making progress on the Downtown Spokane Stadium! Crews began construction on the new stadium in the Fall 2021. Check out this time-lapse from when crews started the project to where they are now. Spokane Public Schools said back in August that the construction is expected to continue through September 2023. PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Downtown...
KXLY
Cheryl Hudnall
Cheryl Hudnall 73, of Spokane, WA passed away on January 05, 2023. Cheryl Hudnall was born on June 21, 1949 in Omak, WA, to Norman and Helen Hudnall. She graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology with a Minor in Criminal Justice. While in school, she was initiated a member of the Alpha Kappa Delta International Sociology Honor Society, Gamma Chapter of Washington, at Eastern Washington University.
Spokane Public Schools to discuss security measures for Lewis and Clark High School parking lot
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will discuss how to help keep student property safe at Lewis and Clark high school during its Wednesday night meeting. In May 2022, senior Leilani Santiago voiced concerns about safety in the school parking lot, located under the freeway. She said nothing was stolen, but someone broke her window and poured Mountain Dew into her gas tank. This cost thousands of dollars in repairs.
Trent Ave. Bridge construction to wrap up six months ahead of schedule
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been almost three years since construction began on the Trent Street Bridge, and store owners nearby say after the toll it’s taken on their businesses, they’re ready for it to wrap up for good. This bridge is now set to open at least six months earlier than expected, providing some relief to drivers and business owners. ...
KXLY
Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Spokane, WA
Spokane in Spokane County is one of Washington’s brightest tourist spots, where natural landmarks are consciously woven into the urban lifestyle of a growing metropolis. Ditto Downtown Spokane, where the lush Riverfront Park and famed Spokane Falls are nestled within a busy central district with urban attractions that are as fascinating as the natural wonders.
KXLY
Betty Marie Bakie
Betty Marie Bakie of Spokane, WA passed away on January 7, 2023. Betty was born on July 11, 1944 in American Falls, Idaho to Verla and Wayne Stambaugh. She grew up in Walla Walla, WA with her two older brothers Jerry and Ralph. She graduated from Kinman Business University. In...
