We are tracking a slow-moving cold front that will bring a mix of rain and snow to the area on Wednesday. Our weather is easing back into a more wintry pattern, so keep your gloves and hats ready. For Wednesday morning, a few flurries and areas of freezing fog will make for an icy commute in spots. Our odds of precipitation increase throughout the day. Expect periods of light rain or snow in the afternoon with heavier precipitation by the afternoon drive. The wintry mix will turn all to snow Wednesday evening. Less than 1″ of snow is expected in Spokane. 1 -2″ is possible in Coeur d’Alene.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO