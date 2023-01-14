Read full article on original website
KXLY
Rain showers turn to snow late tonight – Matt
Rain is moving into the Inland Northwest this evening and will turn to snow late tonight. Some slippery road conditions are likely around the region in the morning even though the bulk of the storm will be long gone by then. Snow amounts are only expected to be a light...
bonnersferryherald.com
'She would not have survived'
COEUR d’ALENE — It sounded like a cat in distress. “A weird yelp,” said Joree Jimenez. “I didn’t know what it was.”. But he knew he had to find out. The 14-year-old stopped walking down the snow-covered street and headed toward the whimpering on a cold, dark Dec. 4 afternoon.
KXLY
Light snow to afternoon rain showers Wednesday – Mark
We’ll have morning flurries, then it’ll be cloudy with afternoon rain showers. The high for today is 38 with about an inch of light snow expected. Cloudy Thursday and Friday with cooler conditions for the weekend. Plan your day. Morning flurries are possible with afternoon rain showers likely....
KXLY
Clouds and mild today – Mark
We’ll have patchy morning fog, then just clouds and mild temperatures today. We’ll see more patchy freezing fog early Friday morning then more cloud cover. Mountain snow is expected for Saturday and a few flurries for Saturday night in the valley are possible. It’ll be cooler and dry with temperatures in the low 30’s and mostly cloudy conditions into next week.
KXLY
Cheryl Hudnall
Cheryl Hudnall 73, of Spokane, WA passed away on January 05, 2023. Cheryl Hudnall was born on June 21, 1949 in Omak, WA, to Norman and Helen Hudnall. She graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology with a Minor in Criminal Justice. While in school, she was initiated a member of the Alpha Kappa Delta International Sociology Honor Society, Gamma Chapter of Washington, at Eastern Washington University.
KXLY
Betty Marie Bakie
Betty Marie Bakie of Spokane, WA passed away on January 7, 2023. Betty was born on July 11, 1944 in American Falls, Idaho to Verla and Wayne Stambaugh. She grew up in Walla Walla, WA with her two older brothers Jerry and Ralph. She graduated from Kinman Business University. In...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
KXLY
Sun breaks and a few showers for Monday – Mark
We’re expecting light showers and clouds today with light winds. There’s a chance of light fog today and Tuesday. Wednesday will be a mix of mountain snow and valley rain showers with breeze. It’ll be drier for the end of the week and this weekend. Plan your...
KXLY
Clouds to rain showers to wet snow, all today – Mark
Afternoon rain showers and a high of 38 degrees. There is some light snow tonight which will make for a wet Thursday morning drive into work and school. There will be afternoon rain showers that will move in around 2:00 p.m. and change to wet snow around 9:00 p.m. We’re expecting less than an inch of snowfall, and it should be a soggy commute Thursday morning.
Officers investigating after 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — At least 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned at several locations over the past several weeks have prompted an animal neglect investigation, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday. BCSO public information officer Capt. Tim Hemphill said the dogs have been found in at least three...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Runaway Found Safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at...
KXLY
Light snow possible for the Wednesday morning commute. More rain and snow coming. – Kris
We are tracking a slow-moving cold front that will bring a mix of rain and snow to the area on Wednesday. Our weather is easing back into a more wintry pattern, so keep your gloves and hats ready. For Wednesday morning, a few flurries and areas of freezing fog will make for an icy commute in spots. Our odds of precipitation increase throughout the day. Expect periods of light rain or snow in the afternoon with heavier precipitation by the afternoon drive. The wintry mix will turn all to snow Wednesday evening. Less than 1″ of snow is expected in Spokane. 1 -2″ is possible in Coeur d’Alene.
KXLY
Winter is halfway done and it’s the snowiest in years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Winter will be halfway done on Saturday, and it’s the snowiest first half of the season in Spokane since 2011. So far this season, Spokane saw 35.8 inches of snow. That’s well above the 26.9 inches on average for the first half of winter in the Lilac City. That’s only three inches less than the snow total from all of last winter.
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
KXLY
Gonzaga adds South Korean Jun Seok Yeo to men’s basketball roster
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga head coach Mark Few announced the addition of South Korean Jun Seok Yeo to the men’s basketball roster. Yeo, a 20-year-old forward, stands at a staggering 6’8″ and weighs 220 pounds. Yeo is a transfer from Korea University in Seoul, and attended...
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
Pedestrian V.S. Vehicle Accident in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY - At approximately 6 p.m. a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported to Washington State Police (WSP). The crash occurred near the intersection of Pines Rd and Boone Ave in Spokane Valley. According to WSP the pedestrian has serious injuries. The collision blocked both southbound lanes of Pines...
Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene community reacts to passing of David Matheson
Matheson was a key leader and council member for the Couer d'Alene Tribe. The CDA community is now remembering him for his passion and kind heart.
Coeur d'Alene family remembers son lost to fentanyl poisoning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer and Frank Stabile are caught in a never-ending bad dream. "It's my worst nightmare to lose a child," Jennifer said. "It's hard to get up every day without him. My grandkids keep me going -- and God. That's why I'm still here. I'm still standing. We're still standing by the grace of God.”
