BRUCE BOUDREAU CHOKES BACK TEARS WHEN ASKED ABOUT RUMOURS HE MAY LOSE HIS JOB (VIDEO)
Bruce Boudreau is usually a very happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys joking around with reporters and even his players. However, there's very little to be happy about with the Vancouver Canucks at the moment and it seems the prospect of Boudreau being shown the door is very real, something the veteran coach seems well aware of.
Avs rout Senators 7-0 losing 7 of 8 games
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic's 27-year-old team...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
Yardbarker
4 Flyers With the Potential For a Big Second Half in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers have improved over the last two weeks as they have lost just one game since their West Coast trip. Granted, three of their wins have come against some of the worst clubs this season in the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, and Arizona Coyotes but they have shown signs of progress under head coach John Tortorella. Two of their victories were against solid clubs, the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals, which is encouraging since they have been capable of beating good teams. They have improved their goal-scoring per game during the last couple of weeks, too, after struggling mightily earlier this season in that category.
Draisaitl scores twice, leading Oilers past Golden Knights
Leon Draisaitl scored two goals Saturday night to help the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More
The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
The Sabres look to break their three-game losing streak in Nashville.
Roman Josi is one of the elite defensemen in the NHL, but he’s 14 points behind Rasmus Dahlin and has played two more games. Dahlin has nine points in his last five games.
Kraken hold 8-game win streak heading into matchup with Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Seattle Kraken after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Lightning's 4-2 win. Seattle is 10-8-2 in home games and...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Forward Line Predictions When Evander Kane Returns
Evander Kane’s return to the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup is nearing after he has been practicing with the team and ramping up his conditioning. He has been out since the start of November recovering from a brutal wrist injury and the team has had to rely on some replacements to fill the hole.
