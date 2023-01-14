ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

‘Overtime’ January 13, 2023

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fm2Dc_0kEaZr0l00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you the latest in Rockford area high school basketball with ‘Overtime.’

Definitely a ladies’ theme in this episode with big girls battles between Stillman and Winnebago, and Orangeville against North Boone, plus lots of NIC-10 girls action.

We also interview Winnebago girls’ head coach T.J. Zambrovitz, and we feature Sycamore center Evyn Carrier in our spotlight segment.

We also have boys highlights between Byron and Genoa-Kingston, and Aquin against Durand. And we look at the latest NIC-10 boys standings, plus our flashback segment features a classic Auburn-Boylan boys game from the past.

To view this episode, watch the media player above and watch for ‘Overtime’ on Fox 39 every Friday night at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘We B4 Me’ mentality propels Boylan past Jefferson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Jefferson girls traveled to Boylan Friday night to take on the Titans. Boylan would capture its 9th conference win, 65-44. Boylan moves to 9-2 in the NIC-10. They are tied with Guilford. Hononegah is still undefeated (10-0) in conference play after beating East Friday night. For highlights watch the media […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Vyborny, Harlem girls dominate Belvidere

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere girls traveled to take on Harlem Friday night for a NIC-10 conference matchup. The Huskies dominated, winning 70-34. Grace Vyborny carded 31 points on the night. Harlem moves to 8-3 in the conference with this win. For highlights watch the media player above.
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area high school basketball scores Friday Jan. 13

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from the ‘Overtime’ team of Regan Holgate and Scott Leber. Watch ‘Overtime’ Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 (rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) BOYS SCORESGeneva 61 Belvidere North 47Byron 56 Genoa-Kingston 49Dixon 58 Sherrard 50Rock Falls […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Harlem boys team and Hononegah’s Charlie Hunt shine at Belvidere Regional in boys bowling

Cherry Valley, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Harlem Huskies have successfully completed the first phase of their journey toward the IHSA Boys State Bowling Tournament. They won the Belvidere Regional Saturday at the Cherry Bowl. The Huskies had three bowlers place in the top five individually. Senior Braden Schuld had the second best individual six-game series of the […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Byron boys rally in the second half to defeat Genoa-Kingston

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Byron boys basketball team raised its record to 13-4 Friday night by defeating Big Northern Conference foe Genoa-Kingston 56-49. The normally hot-shooting Tigers started the game cold. They managed only 15 points in the first half, and they trailed on their home court 22-15. But they scored the first nine points of […]
BYRON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford East’s Camden Taylor captures two events leading the way at the J-Hawk Invitational

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford East’s record-setting swimmer Camden Taylor continues to peak as the postseason nears. Saturday he was the top local swimmer at the J-Hawk Invitational at Jefferson High School. Taylor won the 200 yard freestyle (1:42.43) by more than three seconds. He also won the 100 yard freestyle (45.54) by three seconds ahead of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Meet Sycamore’s center Evyn Carrier: she’s been dominating the post since freshman year

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s not something you see every day, especially not in high school. For Sycamore girls head coach Adam Wickness, it definitely came as a surprise. “That was, immediately from day one, that was something that kind of stood out,” said Wickness. “Obviously, Evyn brings something unique, you don’t see a lot […]
SYCAMORE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

RVC softball receives National Championship rings for 8th straight DIII title

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The National Championship winning Rock Valley College softball team made its way back to campus Saturday afternoon. They won their 8th straight DIII national title last spring, and on Saturday, they received their championship rings. The college held a ceremony at half court of the Physical Education Center before the start […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford bridal expo returns after three years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Planning for someone’s big day comes with a lot of stress. The “Stateline Splendor Bridal Shower” took place on Sunday after a three-year hiatus, and 40 vendors were ready to help soon-to-be brides. “It’s fun to see everyone again, it’s been great to see the business owners and vendors to be […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

The Marie Avenue Strong house is here for the Stateline

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house is located at 825 Marie Avenue. It will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF). […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
Arkansas Advocate

Motley marijuana laws drive consumers — and revenue — across state lines

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. — Less than half a mile south of the Wisconsin border in Illinois, the Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary bustles with activity. Cars with license plates from Wisconsin, Minnesota and other pot-banning states slide in and out of the shop’s expansive parking lot. The bright and airy retail store is an easy hop off […] The post Motley marijuana laws drive consumers — and revenue — across state lines appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy