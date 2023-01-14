Effective: 2023-01-16 21:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-17 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Central Piscataquis, Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis, and Northern Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO