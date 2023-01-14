Read full article on original website
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky may have found its best lineup
The Kentucky Wildcats entered Knoxville as a 9.5-point underdogs. They were not expected to hang with the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, especially after A quick 8-0 run by the home team to start the game did the Cats no favors. Kentucky fought back and went 22/25 from the free line,...
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Jumps 23 Spots in Updated NET Rankings
The Kentucky Wildcats finally picked up a Quadrant 1 victory, defeating No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday afternoon. The win finally added something to Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament resume. The victory alone doesn’t push Kentucky into the NCAA Tournament picture but it’s a step in the right direction in mid-January.
WATCH: Rick Barnes Addresses Media After Kentucky Loss
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes spoke with reporters after the Volunteers dropped their first SEC contest against Kentucky.
theScore
5-star forward Bailey commits to Rutgers' 2024 class over Kentucky
Airious Bailey, a five-star forward in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to Rutgers, turning down interest from Kentucky, sources told theScore insider Jordan Schultz. The high school junior later confirmed his decision to Travis Branham of 247Sports. "It's home, it feels like home," Bailey said. "I got family there, it...
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird. Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the...
fox56news.com
Brick Alley' fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
wchstv.com
Paramount Arts Center announces musical guests for winter, spring 2023
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — An Ashland, Kentucky mainstay for showcasing the performing arts has released an eclectic musical lineup for early 2023. The Paramount Arts Center has announced new shows bound for Boyd County, including the likes of Gary Allan, Lita Ford, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd. On...
fox56news.com
Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
Police warn Kentucky residents about 911 phone scam
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam. Authorities say someone is “spoofing” the area’s 911 communications number. Prestonsburg PD says if residents get a call from (606) 886-1010 stating there is a warrant for their arrest, then it is a scam. Police say citizens should […]
Ironton Tribune
Three people arrested for metal theft
Stole 15,000 pounds of alloy from Special Metals, rammed gate to escape. Three people were arrested by officers in Lawrence County for stealing over 15,000 pounds of metal from Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia, on Wednesday. According to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, three people entered the...
WSAZ
Victim’s name released in deadly house fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The name of a woman who died in a Huntington house fire Sunday has been released. Carolyn Hart, 65, was found deceased inside the home in the 2600 block of Harvey Road, according to the Huntington Police Department. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
WKYT 27
Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
fox56news.com
Man wanted for assault of Lexington officer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man wanted for assault on a Lexington police officer is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need the public’s help tracking down 34-year-old Joseph Parker. He has active warrants for assault on a police officer, wanton endangerment, leaving...
fox56news.com
19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
WKYT 27
Possibly stolen car involved in multi-county police chase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A possibly stolen car was involved in a multi-county police chase Monday, police say. Monday Morning, Lexington police were advised by Scott County that there was a stolen vehicle. They gave Lexington police the license plate and the ID of the suspected driver. Police say the...
WKYT 27
Fayette County Democratic Party has MLK Weekend Clothing Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Martin Luther King had a dream, and it’s hard to achieve your dream if you don’t have a coat,” said Karen Summers, Chair of the Fayette County Democratic Party (FCDP). The FCDP is hosting their annual clothing drive, and it’s no coincidence...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the week of January 8-14
Lawrence County Civil Cases for the week of Jan 9-13 20-CI-00210 PACK, MERIDA VS. MARCUM, DANUELL ET AL. 22-CI-00011 BROKER SOLUTIONS INC. DBA NEW AMERICAN FU VS. RATLIFF AKA, S. (MOTION HOUR) 22-CI-00067 HOSPITAL OF LOUISA,INC. DNA THREE RIVERS VS. BLAIR, ASHLEY. (MOTION HOUR) 22-CI-00115 CHAFFIN, COURTNEY VS. TRIMPER, JODEE.
