Houston, TX

KTSM

UTEP leading receiver Tyrin Smith enters NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After tearing up Conference USA as a sophomore in 2022, UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday. Smith made the announcement on his social media pages, thanking the university and the city of El Paso in doing so. The Cibolo, Texas, native has two years […]
EL PASO, TX
CW33

This is the top eatery for bagels in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind. It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!. National Today said,...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston will turn back toward more winter-like conditions by Wednesday night

Good morning, and I hope you had a fine weekend. Houston will see three warm days before a more winter-like pattern returns to the region. That is not to say it will be blisteringly cold, but rather simply that we’ll see highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. We will also have a smattering of rain chances, but as of now there is nothing too significant on the horizon.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”

The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Favors Chief Taco Officer Makes A Stop In El Paso

Last April the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor, announced that they were looking to hire their very first Chief Taco Officer. Taco lovers were asked to apply for this dream job and they would be required to travel across Texas to search for the best tacos all while documenting it on social media.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy start to the workweek

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the Borderland area Sunday afternoon, producing strong winds and cooler temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions are still expected Monday, before a much stronger cold front moves in Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s Tuesday, low...
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
TEXAS STATE
spacecityweather.com

Houston to have its coldest night of 2023, and then we’ll swiftly warm up

Good morning. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s this morning, and if you like chilly winter weather the next couple of days are something you should soak up. Starting on Sunday we’ll see considerably warmer weather that will probably culminate next week with a day or two in the 80s. It is likely that a couple of fronts will bring colder weather into the region after that, with potentially a bit of rain.
HOUSTON, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Pasoans sweating over December heating bills

Many El Pasoans are sweating at the price of their residential heating bills this month with some Texas Gas Service customers facing payments of up to $400. Some bills were so surprising, El Pasoans took to social media like the Nextdoor app, a platform where neighbors connect, to see if anyone else was experiencing the same sticker shock.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Massing of Colors returns to El Paso after 3-year absence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in three years,  El Paso veterans groups got together for the Massing of the Colors Saturday at El Paso Community College’s Administrative Headquarters. Veterans groups, JROTC and ROTC programs, police, fire and other color-bearing groups participated to show off their patriotism. In all, more than 30 […]
EL PASO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX

