Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Related
UTEP leading receiver Tyrin Smith enters NCAA Transfer Portal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After tearing up Conference USA as a sophomore in 2022, UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday. Smith made the announcement on his social media pages, thanking the university and the city of El Paso in doing so. The Cibolo, Texas, native has two years […]
Houston native R'Bonney Gabriel wins 71st Miss Universe after making history twice in 2022
Houston's very own R'Bonney Gabriel made history twice last year! And she just made it again as she won Miss Universe 2023 Saturday evening.
Best places to raise a family: Las Cruces, El Paso both ranked in top 15 in survey
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso and Las Cruces both finished in the top 15 in a new ranking of the best cities in the country to raise a family. According to the survey done by scholarship website Scholaroo, Las Cruces ranked as the 11th best city out of 152 cities across the United […]
This is the top eatery for bagels in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throw some eggs, cheese, bacon and whatever you want on a bagel and it’s one of the greatest breakfast or brunch creations known to mankind. It’s all bagels, all the time on Sunday, January 15 as it is National Bagel Day!. National Today said,...
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
spacecityweather.com
Houston will turn back toward more winter-like conditions by Wednesday night
Good morning, and I hope you had a fine weekend. Houston will see three warm days before a more winter-like pattern returns to the region. That is not to say it will be blisteringly cold, but rather simply that we’ll see highs generally in the 60s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. We will also have a smattering of rain chances, but as of now there is nothing too significant on the horizon.
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Texas deli ranked among best places to get pastrami in US: report
There is no doubt that New York is home to some of the best delis you could ever visit, but you don't have to book a vacation trip to the East Coast to get great sandwiches.
The most unique roadside attractions from Houston to San Antonio
The 3-hour drive along I-10 is loaded with quirky, cool and delicious detours.
Favors Chief Taco Officer Makes A Stop In El Paso
Last April the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor, announced that they were looking to hire their very first Chief Taco Officer. Taco lovers were asked to apply for this dream job and they would be required to travel across Texas to search for the best tacos all while documenting it on social media.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy start to the workweek
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the Borderland area Sunday afternoon, producing strong winds and cooler temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions are still expected Monday, before a much stronger cold front moves in Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s Tuesday, low...
List of El Paso closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list on what will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list on what will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Confirmed-The Best Menudo In The World Is Made In El Paso, Texas
We may not have gotten the best burrito in Texas honors ... which was BS ... but we got this one on a global scale. I found this "best of" list via tasteatlas.com who absolutely did right by giving an El Paso restaurant the props on this one. We are,...
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
spacecityweather.com
Houston to have its coldest night of 2023, and then we’ll swiftly warm up
Good morning. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s this morning, and if you like chilly winter weather the next couple of days are something you should soak up. Starting on Sunday we’ll see considerably warmer weather that will probably culminate next week with a day or two in the 80s. It is likely that a couple of fronts will bring colder weather into the region after that, with potentially a bit of rain.
elpasomatters.org
El Pasoans sweating over December heating bills
Many El Pasoans are sweating at the price of their residential heating bills this month with some Texas Gas Service customers facing payments of up to $400. Some bills were so surprising, El Pasoans took to social media like the Nextdoor app, a platform where neighbors connect, to see if anyone else was experiencing the same sticker shock.
Massing of Colors returns to El Paso after 3-year absence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in three years, El Paso veterans groups got together for the Massing of the Colors Saturday at El Paso Community College’s Administrative Headquarters. Veterans groups, JROTC and ROTC programs, police, fire and other color-bearing groups participated to show off their patriotism. In all, more than 30 […]
Hooters Spreading Its Wings – Location Planned in Far East El Paso
After decades with only one El Paso location, Hooters is about to spread its wings and land on the Far East. Documents filed with both the state and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show it taking over the building on Joe Battle that used to be a Cattle Baron. Hooters,...
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
Comments / 0