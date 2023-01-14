Read full article on original website
Ruston football star Aaron Jackson commits to Grambling
A local prep football star appears to be staying home. Ruston wide receiver, Aaron Jackson, has committed to continue his career at Grambling, according to his Twitter page. Jackson played a huge part in the Bearcats’ deep playoff run, that ended in the team earning the Division I runner-up trophy in 2022. The Ruston star […]
247Sports
DeColdest Crawford transferring to Louisiana Tech: Bulldogs land ex-Nebraska WR, former LSU commit
DeColdest Crawford committed Sunday to Louisiana Tech. The former Nebraska wide receiver and one-time LSU commit finalized his decision a few days before the portal closes for the spring semester. Crawford — a Shreveport, Louisiana, native — entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and was formerly committed to the...
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus
There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
theadvocate.com
A lawsuit claiming Louisiana universities mishandled rape allegations is moving forward
A lawsuit that accuses multiple Louisiana universities of failing to protect students on three campuses from an alleged serial sexual predator is moving forward after a federal judge ruled the accusations credible enough to go to trial. The plaintiff is one of six women who accused Victor Daniel Silva of...
Ahead of big Powerball jackpot drawing, where did past winners buy their tickets?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of an upcoming Powerball drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials revealed where past winners bought their tickets. The next Powerball drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. Lottery officials said the jackpot is estimated to be worth around $416 million. One lucky...
Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.
If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
theadvocate.com
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities. LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Trespasser arrested at GSU
A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested in the Grambling State University dining hall Saturday after being repeatedly told he was barred from the premises. GSU police responded to the McCall Dining Hall where the manager reported a man who was not supposed to be there refused to leave. James Williams, 31, had been advised by GSU officers on January 6 that he was not to return to the dining hall because of his disruptive behavior.
KSLA
Man wanted on charges for alleged vandalism with gun on Louisiana Tech campus
RUSTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech University is pressing charges against a student who fired a gun on campus and damaged part of a building. Louisiana Tech University Police has identified LaTech student Jacob D. Roberts, 30, as a suspect. The Dec. 31 incident involved a firearm being discharged, damaging...
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge influenced Martin Luther King Jr.: 'He learned from it.'
Martin Luther King Jr.'s name and image pop up all over Baton Rouge, from brightly rendered murals to buildings like the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Gus Young Ave. But what sort of ties did King have to Baton Rouge during his lifetime? Though he wasn't a...
wbrz.com
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, La. Is Called the 'Wrong Way Cemetery'—Why?
At first glance, you probably don't notice anything unusual about St. Joseph's Cemetery in Rayne, Louisiana but there is something strange about this Louisiana cemetery that makes it one of a kind.
KNOE TV8
Homicide case in Morehouse Parish hits 10-year anniversary, still no suspects
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, will mark 10 years since a California woman’s body was found in Morehouse Parish. Julia Vogel’s death was ruled a homicide. One of her childhood friends said she doesn’t go one day without thinking, ‘who killed Julia?’
kalb.com
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
wbrz.com
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
theadvocate.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
