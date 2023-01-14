ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Ruston football star Aaron Jackson commits to Grambling

A local prep football star appears to be staying home. Ruston wide receiver, Aaron Jackson, has committed to continue his career at Grambling, according to his Twitter page. Jackson played a huge part in the Bearcats’ deep playoff run, that ended in the team earning the Division I runner-up trophy in 2022. The Ruston star […]
RUSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women's basketball team set to honor 'transformational' player Seimone Augustus

There’s so much to Seimone Augustus and her place in LSU sports history that a statue can almost fail to do her justice. But LSU is going to try Sunday. On the plaza outside the LSU basketball practice facility, the school will unveil the likeness-in-bronze of Augustus, a Capitol High star who stayed home and helped transform a program that has ridden her tailwinds to a 17-0 start and No. 5 national ranking this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
peaceful prospects

Buc-ee's is building its first Louisiana location. Here is the city they chose.

If you've ever traveled through Texas, you may have seen or visited the mega gas station Buc-ee's. More than just your run-of-the-mill gas station, Buc-ee's is known as a travel center and holds the record for the "world's largest convenience store". Each store can be over 74,000 square feet, have 120 fuel pumps, over 80 toilets, and a carwash that is 250 feet long.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Trespasser arrested at GSU

A Dallas, Texas, man was arrested in the Grambling State University dining hall Saturday after being repeatedly told he was barred from the premises. GSU police responded to the McCall Dining Hall where the manager reported a man who was not supposed to be there refused to leave. James Williams, 31, had been advised by GSU officers on January 6 that he was not to return to the dining hall because of his disruptive behavior.
GRAMBLING, LA
wbrz.com

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA

