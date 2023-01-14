Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Related
zagsblog.com
Five-star guard Ian Jackson to announce Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass –– Ian Jackson, the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2024, will announce his college decision Monday at halftime of the 3 p.m. game at the Hoophall Classic on ESPNU. Cardinal Hayes is set to play at 9 p.m. Sunday night on ESPN2 against...
New York Mega Millions players win in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh, Plainview
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mega Millions players across New York snagged some big wins in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said. Someone in Maine snagged the ticket for the $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning numbers on Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. Four second-prize tickets worth $1 million […]
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bronx News 12 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000
BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Snow, wintry mix threatens NYC area this week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunshine will drench the New York City area Sunday, but the blustery winds could make it feel cooler than anticipated. The temperatures will inch their way back into the lower 40s, but the winds will continue to be an issue with gusts as high as 25 to 35 mph. The wind […]
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Largest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York
Everyone has done it. You sat at home or in your office and dreamt about what you would do if you ever won the lottery.
Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department today announced a woman missing since last week could be in the city, or perhaps Harlem. The department issued the following missing persons statement today: Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown, who was reported missing to Morristown Police on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Ms. Glover, who frequents Newark, East Orange, and Harlem, was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 inside Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store, located at 239 West 125th Street, in New York City. Detectives investigating this incident seek the The post Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Community Gathers to Condemn Shooting of Pregnant Woman, 35
Community members, clergy, law enforcement, elected officials and other leaders gathered in Fordham Manor on Jan. 5. to condemn the recent shooting of a pregnant woman on the Grand Concourse earlier this month. She is expected to survive, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that on on Monday, Jan. 2,...
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Applications Filed with DOB for 8-Story, Residential Building at 3020 Valentine Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 8-story, residential building at 3020 Valentine Avenue in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located at the intersection of East 202nd Street and Valentine Avenue, the lot is one block from...
Boy, 14, stabbed in back on Bronx basketball court; no arrests
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back on a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said.
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023: Here’s what’s open, closed in NYC on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On Monday, the nation celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor the legacy of the cilvil rights leader’s fight for racial justice through peaceful resistance. The federal holiday, celebrated on the third Monday of January, marks the birthday of the slain civil rights activist,...
The Dugout, Bronx's beloved sporting goods store, closing after 47 years in business
The Dugout, a beloved sporting goods store in the Bronx, is officially closing its doors on Jan. 23.
Weekend of gun violence, stabbings across the Bronx and Brooklyn
Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest overnight in Highbridge and 23-year-old Yordani Urena has been charged with felony assault.
New Jersey Deli Named One Of The Top ‘Jewish Deli’s’ In America
The highly regarded food site TastingTable.com has selected an iconic New Jersey delicatessen as one of the Top 20 Jewish Delis in America. It is an incredible honor, particularly so as Hobby’s Deli has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and a major fire, to now triumphantly reopen. Formally known as...
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. The suspect is another […]
Police: Tremont sports shop employee stabbed in robbery; 2 suspects at large
Police say the two men stole a Carhartt face mask from the store around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was found shot, dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the Carver Houses housing project on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. Police were called in response to a reported shooting in front of the New York City Housing Authority complex in front of 50 East 102nd Street Friday night at around 10 pm. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0