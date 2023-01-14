ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zagsblog.com

Five-star guard Ian Jackson to announce Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass –– Ian Jackson, the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2024, will announce his college decision Monday at halftime of the 3 p.m. game at the Hoophall Classic on ESPNU. Cardinal Hayes is set to play at 9 p.m. Sunday night on ESPN2 against...
ALABAMA, NY
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Snow, wintry mix threatens NYC area this week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunshine will drench the New York City area Sunday, but the blustery winds could make it feel cooler than anticipated. The temperatures will inch their way back into the lower 40s, but the winds will continue to be an issue with gusts as high as 25 to 35 mph. The wind […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department today announced a woman missing since last week could be in the city, or perhaps Harlem. The department issued the following missing persons statement today: Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown, who was reported missing to Morristown Police on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Ms. Glover, who frequents Newark, East Orange, and Harlem, was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 inside Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store, located at 239 West 125th Street, in New York City. Detectives investigating this incident seek the The post Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.  The suspect is another […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old man was found shot, dead from a gunshot wound to the head inside the Carver Houses housing project on Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Friday. Police were called in response to a reported shooting in front of the New York City Housing Authority complex in front of 50 East 102nd Street Friday night at around 10 pm. When officers arrived, they located a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been The post Man found dead with gunshot wound to head in midtown housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy