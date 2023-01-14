Read full article on original website
suunews.net
The Flippin’ Birds take second place in the Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet
In the Rio Tinto Best of Utah, Southern Utah University’s Flippin’ Birds came home with a second place finish. SUU’s 196.175 points trailed only the University of Utah Red Rocks’ 197.750. The Utah State University Aggies scored 195.800, which placed them third. They were followed by...
kubcgold.com
All the Reasons Why You Need to Visit St. George Utah
St. George, Utah is a destination for many including golf enthusiasts, nature lovers, and others. St. George is located on the southwestern corner of Utah on the Arizona border. It is filled with the beautiful scenery that Utah is famous for and is a short drive away from the popular gambling town of Mesquite.
KUTV
Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
ksl.com
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
890kdxu.com
Tragedy: 18 Year Anniversary
Where were you 18 years ago today? If you were here in St. George, you were probably sandbagging, packing your valuables, or finding a safe place to view the wreckage. I was 13 years old, living on the banks of the Virgin River in Bloomington when the rain started. It didn't let up for about a week. I was in HEAVEN! I've always loved the rain and I couldn't get enough of it. With each day, the tiny little Virgin River was getting more and more thick. You could NEVER see the actual river though. It was ALWAYS covered by trees, bushes, and brush. But suddenly, the brush was being washed away. It was so exciting and interesting to me. I pulled out my video camera and started to film. The rain continued to pour.
Funeral services held for family killed in alleged Enoch murder-suicide
Over 800 people attended funeral services Friday for the Enoch family that was killed in an alleged murder-suicide last week.
